Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Acts of patriotism

EDITOR: On July 4, we'll celebrate the Declaration of Independence signed by 56 patriots who courageously proclaimed “we pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor” to support it. Contrast that with May 13, when House Republicans met behind closed doors to oust Liz Cheney of Wyoming from party leadership because she boldly spoke truth about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 insurrection, democracy, her duty to protect the Constitution, the big lie and Donald Trump.

Democracy requires open and fair debate about ideas, truth, informed participation, respect for differences and commitment to the common good. Are we willing to pledge our lives, fortunes and sacred honor to protect and support it? It is time to take a stand. The founders did. Cheney did. Will we?

JERE and SALLY JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Bribing California

EDITOR: Let me see if I understand what is going on. Our leader in the White House sends billions of dollars to states (like California) that are in dire need of money. California rakes in billions of extra dollars due to people paying huge taxes on stock transfer incomes.

California also has a multibillion dollar retirement funding commitment to pay for the best retirement system in the country, which is unfunded.

Gov. Gavin Newsom now has billions and billions of excess dollars to spend. So where does he want put his new found excess money? Prekindergarten school. Health care for illegal immigrants. Paying even more money to people who already are being paid more not to work than to work.

I have had job openings at my business for two months, and not a single person has applied. Now I think I understand. The president pays Newsom extra money, and Newsom bribes Californians to not recall him.

It is good that Democrats support each other. So who will support the small businessman?

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

Dangerous drivers

EDITOR: As I prepared for the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Ride of Silence, I marveled that while we average three bicycle fatalities per year, 2021 so far had none. I spoke too soon.

On May 12, under the influence and at high speed, Ulises Valdez lost control of his truck and collided with two cyclists; both remain hospitalized with serious injuries, according to CHP (“Two bicyclists injured by suspected drunken driver,” May 14). When will it stop?

When will we as a society decide that the good of the whole community is more important than individual rights to do whatever we want (drive too fast, drink too much, party indoors during a pandemic)? When will we decide that the right to drive is dependent upon doing so safely, and deny that privilege to those who abuse it? When will we decide that engineering our roads to protect our most vulnerable users — pedestrians and cyclists — is more important than enabling drivers to get places as fast as possible?

My heart is heavy with grief for the victims and their families. So I will get back on my bike, and my soapbox, and continue to work toward a world where we can travel under the power of our own bodies without fear of vehicular violence.

ERIS WEAVER

Executive director, Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition

Close Calbright

EDITOR: Your recommendation to give Calbright a year to fix the problems comes after a long list of problems: incompetent leadership, over-the-top salaries to executives, high dropout rate of students, few completions, few minority students and failure to monitor possible job placement (“Give Calbright college one more chance to succeed,” editorial, Saturday).

A more reasonable conclusion would be to recommend a year to complete closure. The concept was flawed at the beginning. More established two-year colleges were struggling at the time. The instructional staff was entirely contingent instructors. Certificate programs were available at the 72 local community colleges.

A year’s time to correct deep-seated structural problems is an impossible task. Let’s reinvest in what we have.

TED CROWELL

Healdsburg

Seeking a full accounting

EDITOR: “A county contract for guarding Hotel Azura and Sebastopol Inn from late November until April 30, 2021, was for up to $660,900, according to a document obtained through a public records request” (“Security startup with ties to Foppoli upended,” May 13).

If this is a correct figure, it means the taxpayers are paying over $66,000 per month for each of these two facilities for security. Since it’s taxpayer money, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to demand a full accounting of how much each of these facilities costs on a monthly basis, including maintaining the facility, mortgage (rent), insurance, security, property taxes, staff and any other monthly expenditures. I would like to know how many people are housed on a monthly basis and what it costs per person.

Spend as many of my tax dollars as needed on mental health programs, but stop throwing millions of dollars away that are doing nothing to change the homeless crisis that Sonoma County is experiencing.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

