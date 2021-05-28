Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Remember the sacrifice

EDITOR: If there ever was a year to think about the fallen men and women who sacrificed their lives for our great country, it would be this Memorial Day, which is Monday.

Let all of us remember who gave us our right to free speech, our First Amendment. Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, this is the time to reflect on the brave young men and women who never got a chance to live their full lives because they fought for America and for all of us to be able to live ours. More than a million soldiers gave all.

I hope everyone who loves this great country displays the flag in honor of the fallen on Monday. And may these young soldiers never be forgotten.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Water saving plans

EDITOR: Julian Lifschiz is spot on (“Let water users manage the tap,” Close to Home, May 19). Any water rationing must be based on the number of home occupants rather than prior usage. I recall a long-ago water shortage when Los Angeles planned to ration based on prior usage. What happened is that residents increased their water usage prior to the start of rationing. In contrast, Palo Alto, where we lived at the time and where no rationing was on the table, residents decreased their water usage by a third.

BARBARA VAUGHAN

Santa Rosa

Fireworks and liability

EDITOR: So, fireworks have been a “tradition” in Rohnert Park for more than 50 years (“Fireworks sales to go forward,” Wednesday). They’ve been a tradition in many other cities and towns since before Rohnert Park existed. Yet most cities in the county have banned them because they’re dangerous.

Maybe if Rohnert Park had been threatened repeatedly by fires, they’d ban the sale of “safe and sane” fireworks in their town too. Inevitably some of those fireworks are going to end up in places other than Rohnert Park. Is Rohnert Park going to cover damages for every fire that starts due to fireworks? Are the nonprofits and community service organizations going to be responsible for damages? For loss of life? Are they going to cover the loss of water used to put out fires caused by fireworks?

This is a bad decision on the part of the City Council of Rohnert Park. I hope the rest of us don’t have to pay for it.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Costly election

EDITOR: It sure seems to me that the estimated $600,000-$900,000 that will be spent on a recall election could be put to much better use in the county (“Ravitch recall vote set for Sept 14,” May 26). District Attorney Jill Ravitch is not seeking another term anyway, so why bother with the recall now? Bill Gallaher is posturing like a spoiled rich child who didn’t get his way.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Say no to pot

EDITOR: I was relieved to see the Sonoma County supervisors change their approach to cannabis growing rules. Living in rural Sebastopol, I don’t want any grows near my home. And for those who keep comparing growing pot to wine grapes, let’s make a genuine comparison: Except for some medical users, pot is used to get high. Wine is usually enjoyed with meals or with friends in a social setting; getting high is rarely the goal.

Pot uses considerably more water than grapes, period, no comparison there. Pot farms don’t compare to the beauty of vineyards by any measure I can think of. Pot stinks, grapes don’t. Lastly, when was the last time someone was killed or beaten in a raid on a vineyard?

Sadly, the powers that be only see the dollar signs from growing pot, not the long-term negative effects it will have on our county. Say no to pot, just like Napa County did. And, please, continue to let your supervisor know your opposition to pot crops.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

A George Floyd moment?

EDITOR: The recent round of war between Israel and the Palestinians cannot be a surprise, and the next round of destruction and bloodshed and tear gas and children being killed by smart bombs won’t be a surprise either. There is so much to be sad about and angry about and pessimistic about.

Though there is a cease-fire in place for now, there has been no real cease-fire declared between Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs. That constitutes a whole other realm of tragedy.

We in the states have had a George Floyd moment that may have finally led us to a national conversation about the nature of our institutional racism and inequality. For good reason, the Black Lives Matter movement aligns itself with the cause of all oppressed people. While we may only be at the beginning of a process that leads us to a more just America, Israel and its Arab neighbors have yet to seriously embark on their process.

Yet only hours after the shooting and terror stopped, thousands of Jews and Arabs gathered in Tel Aviv, calling for mutual respect and cooperation. Perhaps this latest round of violence is their George Floyd moment? May this cease-fire not be a time to simply reload, but a time for insight and reckoning and sanity.

STEVE EINSTEIN

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.