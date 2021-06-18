Friday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Stunt’ at town hall

EDITOR: I think it’s time for journalists to step up and stop hiding behind “neutrality” or “objectivity.” The fact that the stunt at Rep. Jared Huffman’s town hall meeting was organized by a GOP splinter group and announced ahead of time to KTVU — a Fox affiliate — so they could film it should have been in the headline and first paragraph of your article (“Protesters disrupt Huffman’s town hall talk,” June 10). The news is that these kind of manipulative stunts are being pulled to try to destabilize democracy, not that there were “protesters.”

Step it up for democracy, and tell the truth behind the story.

SUSAN ROSE PARETO

Petaluma

An incomplete plan

EDITOR: The winery event ordinance delay wasn’t unexpected, given the ambiguousness and loopholes in the document (“Commission delays winery ordinance,” June 4).

Once again, wine industry representatives warned they’d all go out of business with any new regs, despite the fact that nothing will change in existing permits. The ordinance would only apply to new wineries or when a winery applies to modify the visitor-serving uses allowed under their permit.

Most concerning was the lack of siting standards in the draft, such as minimum road width, parcel size and density standard. The Board of Supervisors resolution in 2016 indicated that the new ordinance must include siting standards.

Siting standards would protect residents and reduce the risk to developers who may otherwise spend considerable resources before coming up short in the decision process. It would also relieve staff, commissioners and the public from having to review contentious projects that have significant challenges for approval.

We hope that the next draft includes these critical standards. Otherwise, the intent of balancing wine industry development with protecting rural character and neighborhoods will have been a waste of taxpayer money and years of wasted time.

PADI SELWYN

Co-chair, Preserve Rural Sonoma County

Mandatory reporting law

EDITOR: The young women who have come forward and brought the Sonoma Academy matter to light are incredibly brave (“Misconduct rocks Sonoma Academy,” Sunday). I am hopeful that what they have done will be of great benefit to other young women and men who find themselves in similar circumstances.

The inaction of Sonoma Academy is, however, appalling and possibly in violation of their responsibilities under California’s mandatory reporting law. Teachers are mandatory reporters under the law when they encounter evidence of child abuse or neglect. While no explicit sexual abuse took place in these incidents, certainly mental/emotional harm was done.

If the “grooming” behavior described, which resulted in significant emotional harm to these young women, is not explicitly covered under the aforementioned law, then it should be.

Assemblyman Marc Levine and state Sen. Mike McGuire, I’m talking to you.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

An error for sports

EDITOR: Who the heck decides on the placement and size of stories in the sports section? He or she should be sent down to Double-A ball to get some perspective.

On the day after the Giants lost 5-0 and the A’s won 6-3, we saw five pictures from the Giants' game and a huge story in sports, not to mention the teaser photo and text on the front page of the paper. Oh, and most of the pictures were of the Washington Nationals.

Meanwhile, the first-place A’s, with exciting news about Chris Bassitt's seven-game winning streak and home runs from Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, got consigned to a small column and a couple of pictures.

How is this terrific team (the A’s) going to draw more fans when it is so poorly covered? And where do I go to get more complete coverage of my team? Why the Mercury News, of course. But I’d rather read it in my local paper.

By the way, anyone who goes to see the A’s will tell you that it is a much more fun experience than going to expensive whatever the name of the park is now in San Francisco.

Come on, start throwing to the right base. Get the bat off your shoulder. Give the A’s the coverage they deserve.

CHARLES LITTLE

Petaluma

Fighting for America

EDITOR: On Jan. 6, Donald Trump said “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” As much as it pains admit it, perhaps he was right.

If the good people of this country are willing to deny teaching the broad scope of American history, warts and all; if we refuse to stand against those intent on restricting voting access in minority communities; if we do not call out congressional leaders for obstructionist behavior that thwarts progress in areas ranging from inclusiveness to infrastructure to the timely seating of judicial nominees; if we do not demand a halt to insurrectionist conduct as was witnessed at the Capitol that January day and replicated at a recent town hall in Marin County; if all this is what we choose, then the United States will no longer be that lofty concept crafted by our forefathers, the nation defended by the “greatest generation” and the country extolled by Ronald Reagan as a shining city on the hill. Trump will have been proven correct.

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

