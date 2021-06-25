Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Life in the crosshairs

EDITOR: As a law-abiding, nonviolent citizen, I find it incomprehensible that I am subjected to fearing for my life just by going to the local supermarket. With thousands of assault weapons in the hands of people of unknown mental and emotional stability, this fear is unique to America. Virtually no other developed civilized country allows assault weapons to be owned by civilians.

Why does a civilian need such a weapon? Not to protect his home and family, as a handgun or shotgun would suffice. The militia argument has no merit when Americans are protected with a $750 billion military budget. A hunter doesn’t need an assault weapon to shoot an animal. The most likely usage of an assault weapon is in a mass shooting.

So here we are in 2021 forced to live in a more fearful, hostile environment than the Wild West of the 1800s. The argument of Second Amendment rights is not adequate to support the mass butchering of American citizens. Only the far-right Republican Party supports allowing assault weapons in American society. So vote them out now.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

Thinking of others

EDITOR: I have a few things to say in response to Andrea Greene’s letter about COVID-19 vaccinations (“Free choice,” June 17). Of course we are all free to make our own choices with no shaming from either side, but we must think beyond ourselves and act accordingly.

Children under 12 with health risks are disproportionately affected by the variant strains of the coronavirus. I read that certain cancer patients’ bodies are unable to produce antibodies to the virus even after being fully vaccinated.

So in answer to Greene’s question as to why vaccinated folks are so concerned about others’ vaccination status, I would ask her to consider these examples as well as others I have not touched on before making her decision. I got vaccinated in part because it is not just about me.

JUDY BUONACCORSI

Santa Rosa

Converting malls

EDITOR: A June 1 article offered a new purpose for empty shopping malls: homes for low-income and homeless people (“New dwellings in old stores”). These massive buildings must not be razed to accommodate new affordable homes on the property but must be remodeled. The roofs, walls, windows, floors, lights, plumbing, electric outlets, heating and air conditioning are already there. Rezoning for residential must be approved and then, with minimal waste, remodeling can convert these old shopping palaces into new apartments.

STEVEN GRAY

Mendocino

Taxes and prosperity

EDITOR: During the Eisenhower administration, corporate tax rates could be as high as 90%. During that time, a bipartisan Congress passed an infrastructure bill that, among other things, created the interstate highway system we have today.

Bill Clinton passed a corporate tax increase early in his administration in the 1990s with a ceiling of 39.6%. After that, Clinton presided over the longest period of peacetime economic expansion in American history.

GOP pundits like Jonah Goldberg insist on promoting the myth that a fair and reasonable corporate tax rate would result in the demise of the entrepreneurial spirit and put a damper on economic growth (“Outrage over billionaires’ tax returns ignores facts,” June 11).

Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut reduced the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% — a 40% reduction. The bulk of this corporate windfall was not plowed back into research and development and definitely did not benefit the lowly workers. Instead the gain was used to buy back stock and further enrich corporate moneyed interests.

The incentives that have fueled the amazing scientific and technological discoveries of the 20th and 21st centuries are not solely based on profit motive, but as often as not are based on curiosity and desire to advance the public well-being.

BRIDGET McCOY

Cotati

Rules of engagement

EDITOR: In pro football, roughing the passer is penalized, and players on both sides agree that should be the case. They know that if they can put an opposing quarterback out of the game, the other side can do it too. Rules of engagement need to be enforced impartially.

In law, the rules of engagement are in our Constitution. Justice needs to be blind in enforcing the law. If you want to allow the law and the courts to overlook people committing vandalism, destruction and, in a few cases, killing because of their passion for what they consider justice, remember that the other side is just as passionate.

In such a divided country, letting passion against passion fight it out is very dangerous. The personal beliefs of judges too often dictate how they interpret the law.

Moderation can slow progress, but it also can prevent open warfare between fringe extremists. Put your energy into promoting your agenda in ways that don’t harm innocent people and inflame the opposition. Bringing the majority along with you will pay off in the long run.

MAT KELLER

Occidental

