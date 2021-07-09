Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Wrong spot for parking

EDITOR: Again, the west side of Santa Rosa takes a hit. An east side resident quoted in the article about safe parking is concerned about violence and drugs (“City may offer safe homeless parking,” June 27). The resident went on to say that “burdening residential neighborhoods is just wrong.” West side residents can attest to that. We still haven’t recovered from the Finley Community Center camp.

The city-owned parking lot by the utility field office also serves the emergency operations center. Both received extensive upgrades to comply with state requirements for essential services buildings. Safe parking is not essential by these buildings.

This is a one-year pilot program at a cost of $1 million. The build out will take six months. After a year, will it be permanent?

An additional annex near Samuel Jones Hall would make more sense. Removal of black water from recreational vehicles and servicing for portable toilets is already available at Finley Avenue.

The city corporation yard, the Fire Department’s busiest station and its training center will be impacted. Not to mention the park, Finley Center and, most of all, neighborhood families. So many essential resources impacted when other sites are available.

Let your City Council know: west side votes no. You have until July 13.

SHARON RIDLEY-SMITH

Santa Rosa

Ask the herders

EDITOR: There is absolutely no mention in the June 30 article about grazing costs of input from the herders themselves, the human workers who are doing this work along with the animal workers (“North Bay grazing has costly side effect”). It was nice to hear from Jean Schultz, the managers, business owners, clients, bureaucrats, advisers and grazing companies. It was nice to hear that “farm bureaus and agriculture advocates … think the herders barely put in a six-hour day” and that “the Labor Department pegged livestock herders as working 48 hours a week.” What do the herders have to say about this?

M.D. MILLS

Sebastopol

Holiday ‘war zone’

EDITOR: I’m not sure if people can’t read or they don’t care about their community, but many ignored the increased fire danger caused by the combination of drought and fireworks. My neighborhood felt like a war zone on Saturday and Sunday.

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

Trust Facebook?

EDITOR: The Federal Trade Commission’s case against Facebook got tossed out because the service is “free” to consumers, therefore no harm to commerce (it’s complicated). Here’s the problem: Facebook is using its “free” platform to make an enormous amount of money from advertisers based on data collected from its users’ activity.

Antitrust is about companies that make stuff and rig prices to make bigger profits. Facebook doesn’t make anything; it’s more like a public utility providing a service. What if PG&E worked like Facebook — try to imagine while I explain.

PG&E would provide electric power for free. First, it would have to install some apps in your home, no problem, also free. Every light switch would be replaced by a touch screen — how cool is that? — and useful information would be available anywhere in your home. Interactively. You could see something interesting and find out more about it.

In the background, PG&E would monitor every page view, keystroke or gesture and your reaction to every message. Artificial intelligence would sift through all of it to discover your interests and serve up “useful information” to businesses that might sell you something.

That was Facebook’s business model. Now it’s getting worse.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Girls, boys and sports

EDITOR: I played girls’ sports with girls, not against boys pretending to be girls. One was either or. We knew what we were and which restroom to use. We used pronouns associated with our sex.

Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. That allowed trans-women to compete in women’s sports. I believe it is wrong to allow biological boys who want to be girls to compete in girls’ athletics, to use the girls’ restrooms, locker rooms and showers. Caitlyn Jenner said if she returned to sports, she would beat any biological girl against whom she competed. Yes, she would. She retains male bone density, blood-oxygen level and lung capacity.

Trans-women who compete against women take top honors, eliminating female record holders (who presumably would win). Female athletes and their parents are understandably upset. These girls, who have trained for years in their chosen sport, are losing to boys.

I understand the DNA sequence of codes remains largely the same throughout a human’s life. Long hair, breast enhancements and fingernail polish do not make a man a woman. Let real girls compete against real girls, real boys against real boys.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

