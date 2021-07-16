Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Ban all fireworks

EDITOR: It would be beyond irresponsible to lift the ban on fireworks in Rohnert Park. We here in Sonoma County are already living under the hourly threat of wildfire, and fireworks should be banned permanently in the entire state of California.

The Glass fire of 2020 came within 30 feet of burning down my home in Oakmont and did indeed burn my back fence and several trees. That the house did not burn is entirely due to the hard work and diligence and courage of the firefighters.

We do not need foolish people contributing to the danger just because they like loud cracks and booms and pretty colors in the sky. Since they will not take responsibility for their own foolish actions with regard to fireworks, fireworks need to be made illegal — and indeed impossible to buy.

FRANCES KERN

Santa Rosa

California’s GOP

EDITOR: Apparently columnist Jonah Goldberg is unaware of the fact that California’s Republicans brought their weakness upon themselves by embracing greed and selfishness, turning a blind eye to racism and xenophobia and supporting the likes of Dick Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump and fools like Devin Nunes and America’s biggest lap dog ever, Kevin McCarthy (“With one-party rule, a recall is the only option,” July 8). Sad indeed.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Leave Fido home

EDITOR: Joe Petzel wrote about excluding dogs from restaurants, and I agree (“Dining and dogs,” Letters, July 6). While a multitude of difficult-to-solve problems exist across our country, we can focus on solvable ones at home.

As our society does, I own and love dogs. Many owners like to bring them along to destinations shared by others, restaurants included. But the number of dogs in restaurants, whether indoors or outdoors, is growing.

While dining, I’ve witnessed dogs snarling, barking and fighting with one another. As diners, how do we know that a recent canine visitor hasn’t lifted its leg in a dining area or on a table leg? Or shed its hair where we sit? This affects a diner’s experience.

Sonoma County has many quality cafes, bistros and restaurants. But why should diners who are willing to pay the prices our local eateries command be subjected to the misbehavior of dogs? It’s understandable restaurants want to make as much profit as possible, but do dogs have to be allowed to accomplish this?

Hopefully, more restaurants will join in a campaign to disallow dogs in dining areas, whether outdoors, or in. I encourage the paper to look into the impact of dogs on the experience of diners, both pro and con.

JEFF STUCKER

Sebastopol

Still haunted by riot

EDITOR: I am haunted still by 1/6. I wonder why the sight of riotous insurrectionists still troubles me so. Seeing the rage and mayhem as hundreds invaded the heart of our government in an attempt to overturn my sacrosanct right to vote is something I will not soon be able to forget.

These were Americans who said my vote did not matter, that someone who lost the election, a man who dishonored his office, should remain in power despite the choice and the voice of the American electorate. Americans cherish the freedom they have fought and died for. But the mob that defiled the Capitol on 1/6 felt that one way to make America great again was to trounce on the flag, beat and murder its defenders and show the world that our core values — freedom of choice, respect for law, tolerance — are not worth revering or protecting.

There is no excuse for not appointing a committee to investigate the storming of the Capitol that brought shame upon us all. For myself, it’s personal. I need some closure. I need to understand why some Americans thought nothing about overturning the vote of 81.2 million other Americans. I am haunted still by 1/6.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Feeding resistance

EDITOR: One of Sunday’s top headlines read, “Virus reported to kill 5 men; 1 fully vaccinated.” I have noticed over the past few months that The Press Democrat likes to highlight in bold when a vaccinated person falls ill from COVID-19. These headlines incite fear in those vaccinated, and if one were resistant to getting the vaccine, this would be all the proof they needed.

Each time a vaccinated person falls gravely ill, as stated in the bold headline, I read further to see that the person was in their 90s with comorbidities. We know the vaccine is 90%-95% effective, which does mean there will be breakthrough cases. If you want to support the vaccine campaign and end this pandemic, please stop with these misleading headlines.

ANNA COOPERSMITH

Petaluma

Building a dam

EDITOR: I read that farmers are having to curtail or eliminate growing some crops. We are all being asked to save our precious water. In 2019, shortly after the floods that devastated Guerneville and Sebastopol, I wrote a letter to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. I suggested a dam for the low-lying Laguna de Santa Rosa, with overflow from the Russian River utilized for irrigation. Supervisor Lynda Hopkins responded that they were in the business of dismantling dams, not building new ones. What does she think now?

PAUL VON GOTTFRIED

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.