Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Virus’ new wave

EDITOR: Hold on to that mask. A new wave is here. They’re calling it the wave of the unvaccinated. Cases are up in nearly every state. Deaths also.

You say it’s a free country. You don’t want big government. If you’re old enough, will you gladly give back your Medicare and Social Security? Pay rent and medical expenses yourself?

The vast majority of the unvaccinated are children. They are not at fault. They’re powerless, and they’re depending on everyone eligible (some adults aren’t) to protect them by getting vaccinated. They want to be free to go to school, free to play outside, free to go to friends’ houses, free to hug grandparents, free to go on school field trips, free to go on vacation.

Los Angeles is bringing back masks. Hospitals are running short again. Hardworking medical professionals are again slammed with treating disease and death. Don’t make another poster thanking first responders; let them thank you for getting vaccinated.

COVID isn’t back. It never left. More cases mean more hospitalizations, ICU beds, ventilators and deaths. Get the vaccine. Do it for the kids. Or are you too selfish, or too free, to do that?

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

False narratives

EDITOR: Those who thought that Joe Biden was some sort of moderate must be quite disappointed thus far. It is painfully obvious that he is just an empty vessel being exploited by the radical left of his party. My question is, how many people actually know what his policies are and the dangers to our republic they are producing?

Donald Trump’s policies, whether you like him or not, worked for Americans of all stripes, particularly for those in the lower and middle classes. Who knew? Unfortunately, the liberal media, which includes, well, all of them sans one, felt it was their duty to push false narratives.

And now, with Big Tech obviously suppressing speech they disagree with, and now colluding with the administration to do so, it takes this to another level.

The First Amendment was not created for those with whom we agree with. Rather, it is there to protect speech that one disagrees with. This should be something the media and Big Tech should be trumpeting frequently as they are the biggest benefactors.

T.K. McDONALD

Santa Rosa

SRJC: Still closed

EDITOR: For weeks I have been searching through The Press Democrat for reasons why Santa Rosa Junior College is not opening its campus to in-person classes this fall. Consider the plight of high school graduates this year who had to rely on weak Zoom delivery for more than a year only to face the same fate this fall, and possibly beyond. Please give your loyal subscribers the scoop on this lamentable situation. Why did the SRJC board make this decision? We taxpayers have been generous and supportive of our cherished junior college. Let us in on the decision-making.

NORMA ERNST

Santa Rosa

A double standard?

EDITOR: It’s clear that local law enforcement and the district attorney are less bothered by lawlessness than by protest.

The Santa Rosa Police Department came out in force, fired on and maimed unarmed protesters last year. But controlling the use of illegal fireworks and those carrying guns — real dangers, the real work that they claim they do to protect the public? Maybe we’ll do that if you give us more money. Blackmail.

Sant Rosa police and the district attorney were quick to arrest and charge young people of color who splashed blood on a house — with felonies. But arrest and charge a white woman in an expensive car who endangered the lives of protesters? Well, not so fast.

We can celebrate the protest that created this country with illegal fireworks and guns, but current protest? For local government and law enforcement, that’s a bigger threat than deadly force.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

A little of each school

EDITOR: Since Analy High School gets to keep its campus, perhaps El Molino High School should get to keep its name. Rename Analy to El Molino? Seems fair to me.

KEE NETHERY

Sebastopol

Double standards

EDITOR: The city of Rohnert Park recently repaved Country Club Drive with full knowledge that the median strip is irrigated by drinking water rather than recycled water, which is used in nearby parks and school grounds. There was ample opportunity to change this, but as a spokesman for the city stated, “we have been talking about it.” Talk is cheap.

Last year, about a million gallons was used for irrigation of the strip, according to city records. Recently, the city asked the residents to reduce water consumption and provided us with a number of prohibited water-wasting activities, including “irrigation runoff to streets and storm drains from overwatering or sprinkler-overspray of landscapes.”

The new pavement shows signs that there is indeed irrigation runoff to the street, even reaching gutters on the opposite side of the road. This seems to be a case of “do as I say and not as I do;” similar to Gov. Gavin Newsom telling people not to dine indoors while he dined indoors.

I don’t think that we need double-standard people running our government. Perhaps we should hire people who play by the same rules and get rid of those like Newsom and city officials who seem to like double standards.

DAVID GRUNDMAN

Rohnert Park

