Friday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: A recent patient surge due to the delta variant threatens the capacity of local hospitals. Statistics indicate that well over 90% of these patients are unvaccinated. This creates a problem for two reasons. First, if a hospital is overwhelmed with COVID patients, there may be limited beds available for patients with other serious conditions; and it’s unlikely an out-of-the-area hospital will be able to handle the overflow for similar reasons.

Second, when a hospital approaches capacity due to COVID, it places an extra burden on medical staff who must work more hours with sicker patients. Such pressure often results in staff quitting, with ensuing shortages compounding problems for the hospital and possibly limiting admittance overall, even if beds are available.

So, if you are one of the unvaccinated, consider a shot. Getting vaccinated will greatly minimize your chances of catching COVID; and if you do, it’s unlikely you will be hospitalized. Conversely, if you remain unvaccinated and become infected, you could be responsible for a seriously ill friend or close family member being unable to find hospital care regardless of their specific medical need.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

EDITOR: I voted for Gavin Newsom thinking he would be good for California. I also voted on Proposition 62 to keep the death penalty, along with 53% of everyone else in California. When Newsom signed an executive order stopping the death penalty, I realized the will of the people who pay taxes isn’t his highest priority.

With the pandemic, he continued his love relationship with the teachers unions. He kept our kids out of school an entire year, while Florida kept their kids in school all year. Our kids lost out and are continuing to lose now.

Currently, Newsom has decided that taxpaying California are second class. We pay $1,000 to $2,000 a month for health care, and Newsom is spending $1.2 billion to provide free health care to undocumented immigrants over 50.

It appears that if we want a governor who puts the taxpaying people of California first, we need to get rid of the current governor who put the taxpaying people last.

Unless you like your tax dollars going to undocumented immigrants, please put someone, anyone, other than Newsom in the governor’s position.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: Shelby Dodson is opposed to the coronavirus vaccine in part because he feels it is a personal choice: “I should live for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” (“Vaccination divide widening in county,” Aug. 4). He is ignoring the responsibility to take care of the health and lives of others in the family and community. It is ironic that he goes on to whine that an employer is using his decision against him. Well, the employer and everyone else has a right to be safe. Dodson should live with the consequences of his decision without whining.

Also, if he gets COVID, and I hope that does not occur, and if he infects others, then I hope he will take responsibility for their suffering and pain. If he doesn’t, then he is nothing more than a COVID terrorist.

DON STRATTON

Petaluma

EDITOR: No doubt Jim Haberkorn (“A kangaroo court,” Letters, Aug. 2) believes what he hears from Sean Hannity and Kevin McCarthy. That doesn’t make it true. I suggest he read the House resolution establishing the select committee on Jan. 6 and the House resolution that established the select committee on Benghazi. He will find that the language establishing committee membership is identical, except for number of members (13 for the Jan. 6 committee, 12 for Benghazi). Both simply specify that “the Speaker shall appoint” five members “after consultation with the minority leader.” The language is clear that the speaker makes the decisions about whom to appoint. Likewise, both resolutions have almost identical language regarding subpoenaing witnesses. For both committees, that power is reserved to the chair.

So, Haberkorn’s contentions regarding committee membership and witnesses are misleading. In 2013, Speaker John Boehner did not decline to appoint any of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s nominees, because, unlike McCarthy’s, they were not clowns like Jim Jordan. It’s not hard to recognize, fact-check and not be fooled by the disinformation that Donald Trump’s GOP propagates. Haberkorn should try it sometime.

LARRY MARTIN

Sebastopol

EDITOR: My town has embarrassed itself once again (“City may ban new gas stations,” Aug. 9). No nukes, no spray, no leaf blowers, no drive-up pharmacies, no Aimee’s restaurant, no smart meters, no city internet, no cell towers, and now no gas stations. I hope the city leaders have a full tank for the next fire evacuation. They want to force people to buy an electric car. Can everyone afford to buy a new car? Where are they going to get the electricity to plug their car into? PG&E will call a black out, and our leaders would have us evacuate on foot with dead e-cars in our garage. And the biggest cause of greenhouse gases is generation of electricity; plug in your e-car and pollute the skies because you are burning natural gas when you use electricity.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

