Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Out of patience

EDITOR: The kinder and gentler spirit of the editorial board’s recommendation that we should not belittle the unvaccinated briefly appealed to my better angels (“Don’t belittle the unvaccinated; reason with them,” Aug. 18). But, as one who has long since run out of patience and compassion for the unvaccinated, particularly for the anti-vaxx intransigents and their insidious inaction, I’m far more concerned about the real angels in my life — my grandchildren, who are too young to benefit from the miracle of vaccination.

Anti-vaxxers are perpetrating the deadliest of the myriad tantrums that have become sadly commonplace in America. For too many of our fellow citizens, the notion of freedom has been permutated into a completely selfish, narrow expression of a cherished right that, properly exercised, comes with reasonable obligations and limits.

One of the unvaccinated cohort’s knee-jerk laments is that mandates represent government overreach. Well, according to the textbooks we all studied in high school, government is us. And 70% percent of American adults have received at least one jab of the vaccine. Therefore, we, the majority, have every right to insist that our government take the lead in requiring actions and behaviors that will promote the common good and protect our lives and liberties.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Who will you risk?

EDITOR: While we recognize the medieval barbarity of the Taliban and have great sympathy for the people of Afghanistan, is it not true that they did not really fight to keep the Taliban subdued? For those of us who claim that we should continue to try to remake Afghanistan into a 21st century democracy, I ask: Which of your sons or daughters or grandsons or granddaughters are you willing to put in harm’s way to effectuate the attempt to remake Afghanistan? It always seems that people, and especially politicians, are willing to jump into war when it is the other person or family who must take the risk.

BOB HARRIS

Santa Rosa

Death with dignity

EDITOR: What a remarkable story about the last few days of Ralph Harms’ life, as chronicled by columnist Kerry Benefield and photographer John Burgess (“Choosing to die on his own terms,” Aug. 15). Harms decided to end his own life through the California End of Life Option Act. His willingness to share his story should be seen as a gift. While his decision may not be one that most of us will ever make, nor is it even option for all, given its very strict criteria. It is nonetheless truly a choice. The health team that made the choice known to Harms and supported him through the process should be commended.

Death is inevitable for all of us. But when it really is upon us as it was with Harms, it must be a blessing to leave this world on your own terms. He was fortunate to be able to say goodbye to all those he loved in the way he wanted. Quite a story.

LEONA JUDSON

Sebastopol

A broken heart

EDITOR: My heart breaks for the brave women of Afghanistan.

JUDY WATTEN

Kenwood

Recall Newsom

EDITOR: Yes, 46 candidates are running to replace Gavin Newsom; 135 ran to replace Gray Davis. Many of the 46 are well known, experienced and well qualified to take over.

While crime spikes, Newsom ordered the early release of 20,000 inmates. He cut $150 million from the state’s fire protection budget and lied about it. We have the highest taxes, gas and home prices in the country.

Poor water management record: we need new reservoirs and dams to capture the next great rainfall. He’s a hypocrite in disallowing our attendance at social gatherings during COVID but spent thousands and went maskless at a private French Laundry affair.

Our children haven’t been able to attend school, but his four have gone to private schools and camps. He allows teachers’ unions to dictate, not using science, about when schools can reopen, who gets vaccinated and wears masks.

Is he proud our schools, ranked No. 41 nationally. We rank high only in pupil-to-teacher ratio. Remember when our state was No. 1?

His Employment Development Department doled out more than $30 billion in fraudulent checks to prison inmates. No refunds. This is just a start. Please vote yes to recall Newsom. We deserve better.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

No more fireworks

EDITOR: I support banning the sale of fireworks in Rohnert Park. Ninety percent of Sonoma County has already made this common-sense decision, and we must join them.

I live in an over-55 community and so many residents here dread fireworks, which start way before July 4 and go on after. Many of us have animals that suffer from all the noise. There are also Vietnam vets living here, some of whom have post-traumatic stress disorder, and they suffer because of explosions long into the night.

Also, I resented the people who petitioned to undo the City Council’s decision to ban all fireworks. They set up around Safeway with tables covered with American flags. The man who approached me asked if I was a patriot, if I believed in democracy and, if so, I had to sign the petition to stop the ones trying to take away our freedom. I’m 75 and I learned a long time ago that you can’t fix stupid, and I walked away.

Please vote yes on Measure D.

SUSAN SWANSON

Rohnert Park

