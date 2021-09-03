Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Remember workers

EDITOR: Monday is Labor Day and American workers are in trouble. Working people are continually falling behind in wages and benefits while the 1% get richer and richer. The labor movement is the only force in our society that fights for workers day in and day out.

A recent Gallup Poll shows that 65% of Americans approve of unions, and that figure rises to 73% between the ages of 13 and 34. But current laws and court decisions have made union organizing increasingly difficult.

We need to support the Protect the Right to Organize Act currently in the Congress. If unions are weak, families suffer and the country stagnates.

LARRY HENDEL

Bodega Bay

Investigative options

EDITOR: I was a property manager of low-income housing for almost 20 years. I cooperated in audits by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development twice with two separate employers, one in Boston and one in San Francisco. Given the outcome of the whistleblower lawsuit against developer Bill Gallaher, an investigation and audit should and can be conducted by the agencies that had oversight of the subsidy programs in place at Vineyard Creek Apartments (“Developer to pay $500,000 in suit,” Aug. 22).

The agencies would include the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, the Sonoma County Housing Authority, the California Department of Insurance and the state Attorney General's Office.

Any fraudulently collected subsidies could be reclaimed by the aforementioned agencies. In addition, any tenants who conspired to commit fraud could lose their subsidies and be barred from the federal programs permanently. If the whistleblower’s allegations are true, it was a travesty and injustice to wait-listed applicants who thought that they would secure housing there, and the taxpaying public.

BRAD CHILDS

Santa Rosa

Gridlock ahead?

EDITOR: It was easy to vote no-no on the two recalls, but when I look to 2022 I feel deeply concerned. If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ missteps on Afghanistan, immigration and spending continue, the Democrats might lose both the House and the Senate, leading to years of gridlock.

In California, if the Republicans had named and backed a solid candidate for governor, the recall might have succeeded. Remember Arnold Schwarzenegger replacing Gray Davis? So, in 2022, a strong Republican might beat our C-minus governor. This would complete the sweep.

That sets up 2024 as a watershed year for the country. If the Republicans choose either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis you have someone capable of getting 60 million votes. Who do the Democrats have to beat that? I hope a young contender like Barack Obama in 2008 is out there. If not, to quote George Orwell, “In the end the Party would announce two and two make five, and you would have to believe it.”

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Irrigating golf course

EDITOR: Green golf courses are feeling the ire of citizens who have been cutting back their water usage. It has been estimated that each golf course uses an average of 130,00 gallons of water per day. If golf courses cut back water use on fairways to the point that grass is alive enough to be revived once the drought is over, they would be doing their fair share of sacrifice.

At the driving range, golfers place the ball on a slice of artificial turf. It would be easy enough to carry a similar rolled up piece of turf in the golf bag. It could have two parts, one for short grass and the other for long grass, similar to the rough. The added benefit is the protection from divots — the digging up of a chunk of grass and soil.

Golfers may have to fine-tune their game, but that’s just another challenge. With less expense for water and grounds maintenance, perhaps the fees could be lowered.

I asked a group of golfers what they thought of this idea, and they were all for it. I encourage golfers to let golf course managers know they support temporarily cutting back on water usage. Keep putting greens green, and we’ve all done our part.

BRUCE LORING

Santa Rosa

Voting for fire safety

EDITOR: I’m voting yes on Measure D to ban safe and sane fireworks in Rohnert Park because it’s an idea that’s time has come. I know at least 20 people whose houses burned or who were evacuated by fires in Sonoma County. I’ve seen the stories of the thousands of people in California who have lost everything to devastating fires. I cannot support fireworks being part of our Fourth of July holiday traditions in Rohnert Park after five years of fires and the worst drought in years.

The slick ad campaigns paid for by TNT Fireworks don’t fool me either. TNT stands to lose more than the nonprofits. Judging by the nearly $50,000 they have spent opposing Measure D, I feel even better about voting yes.

The city of Rohnert Park has already agreed to help the nonprofits. Absolutely no money will be cut from the few nonprofits that sell fireworks, thanks to the city’s deal with the Graton casino. Let’s make it a level playing field for all nonprofits in Rohnert Park and a safer community for all the residents.

Vote yes on Measure D.

SUZANNE SANDERS

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.