Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Good faith donations

EDITOR: In response to Dan Drummond’s letter (“No free lunch, Sept. 20), I’m sure Chik-Fil-A and In-N-Out Burger donated in good faith like we do to first responders, especially during fire season. Calling this veiled bribes and corruption is a little too much. However, law enforcers should avoid anything that could be twisted to undermine public trust. Remember, image is everything. This is a more balanced view from a taxpayer. Speaking of balance, the fire department, ambulance crews and hospital workers should have been included, too. If you’re going to do it, then do it right.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Failure to represent

EDITOR: Rep. Jared Huffman, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Assemblyman Marc Levine and state Sen. Mike McGuire supported the Interior Department’s 20-year extension of 24 ranching leases at Point Reyes. The ranchers will be allowed to occupy about 40% of the national seashore, diversify their activities to include raising animals besides cattle, slaughtering on site and growing crops. All despite the extensive water they have used and polluted, the land they have denuded and the native species they have depredated over the past 30 years. Nothing is going to change, except for more damage to the national seashore, despite meaningless promises to try harder to reduce their damage and to kill fewer elk and other native species.

The public has spoken loudly, clearly and consistently about our support for nature, not ranching, on public land. But politicians care what deep pockets, not the public, wants. Please hold these two-faced politicians accountable. Remember when these hypocrites email you with their sincere grins, their commitment to green agendas and to climate change. Remember when they ask for contributions. And, most importantly, remember to vote against them in the next election. They don’t represent us.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

A patient’s view

EDITOR: I wish all these anti-vaxers a night like I had in a COVID ward. I was fortunate enough to have a doctor figure out with a CT scan and three negative tests that I didn’t have a breakthrough case, “just” pneumonia. It’s the most silent, deadly place. Overwhelmed staff in space suits. Next two nights in a regular ward watching staff, masked, literally running patient to patient on 12-hour shifts. Short staffed. I don’t ever want to hear a person complain how hard their job is until they run a mile in their shoes.

MARLENE CALLEN

Penngrove

Putting others at risk

EDITOR: Jonah Goldberg (“Biden just dialed up the pandemic culture war,” Sept. 16) and his fellow Republicans just make me weary with their ongoing complaints about mandatory masking and vaccinations to curb the spread of COVID. I would be more OK with this “my body, my choice” stuff if, when the nonvaccinated turned up at a hospital with COVID, they were sent home so that the hospital had space for those with less obviously self-inflicted acute emergencies, such as strokes and heart attacks. Instead, with some hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients, non-COVID patients may wait in their cars for hours before they can even be seen.

Perhaps hospitals should reserve a certain number of beds to serve those presenting with non-COVID emergencies. Those beds would not be available for non-vaxxers presenting with COVID. The cost of treating nonvaxxers in terms of dollars, stress on caregivers and inadequate care for non-COVID patients is enormous.

So, yes, vaccination is your choice. And if you don’t get vaccinated and do get COVID, maybe you should just stay home.

DR. RICHARD F. EVANS

Sebastopol

Less safe, less free

EDITOR: Joe Biden, with the signing of each executive order, gives away our liberties and American independence. Congress, with each piece of legislation passed, restricts our freedoms. In total, Americans are less safe, less free and denied the pursuit of happiness. Maybe Californians should’ve tried to recall Biden instead of Gavin Newsom.

ROB KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

A rationing plan

EDITOR: As we see more and more lately that health care is being rationed, I believe the answer is in making it truly rationed where it belongs. COVID patients who have refused to be vaccinated but show up at a hospital for emergency and ICU treatment when they become infected could be housed in a pop-up tent in the parking lot. Until a bed can be freed up for them, their families can come to care for them as they are able, bringing food, comfort and so forth. Personal protective equipment should not be provided, though they would be welcome to bring their own if they believe in it and are not greatly inconvenienced by wearing a little mask.

Priority medical care must be given to those who have not shunned actual science surrounding coronavirus vaccines. Turning away a vaccinated patient with a true need simply because a reckless anti-vaxxer is sucking resources needlessly is a scandal.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

