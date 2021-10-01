Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Republicans and debt

EDITOR: Remember how during the 2016 campaign Donald Trump promised to pay down the entire federal debt in eight years? Well, he only had four years, but in that time he increased the debt by almost $7.8 trillion, more than half of that before COVID.

That increase is twice as much as all credit card, car loan and student loan debt in the country. It comes to about $23,000 for every man, woman and child in America.

Now Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP minions are suddenly concerned about the federal debt and willing to risk shutting down the government (again) in an effort to paint Democrats into a manufactured corner and perpetuate yet another big lie. Hypocrisy is insufficient to describe what is simply anti-American.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Better transit needed

EDITOR: I applaud Supervisor Lynda Hopkins for drawing the crucial connection between her son’s pneumonia, wildfires and the global climate crisis (“Climate change made my son sick,” Close to Home, Sept. 19). As a recent transplant to Santa Rosa and the parent of a 10-month-old, I share her concern — for my son’s health in the near term and for the long-term condition of the planet he will inherit.

It is for this reason (among others) that I urge Hopkins and her colleagues to improve the county’s public transit system. Cars and trucks are the biggest source of carbon pollution in California. Electric vehicles can help, but we must also make transit more frequent and convenient.

Although Santa Rosa has frequent CityBus service on several routes, and the SMART train is stimulating transit-oriented growth, the broader Sonoma County public transit system simply does not meet residents’ needs. Local buses between Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, for example, should run more than once an hour.

The Board of Supervisors must lead the way toward a sustainable, affordable transportation system for all Sonoma County residents by investing more in public transit.

JOEL BATTERMAN

Santa Rosa

Freedom denied

EDITOR: I completely agree with Anthony Trimino in his outrage about our human rights, our liberties, our freedoms being taken away by these restaurants demanding proof of vaccines (“Battle heats up over proving vaccination,” Sept. 22). What about seat belts? How dare they force us and fine us for not wearing those incredibly uncomfortable straps? Don’t get me started on motorcycle helmets. If we want to kill ourselves, that’s our freedom; that’s our business.

What about driver’s licenses? What? We can’t learn on our own and drive when we want to? In 1900 there were no laws about driving. There weren’t even stop signs. And what about them? If there are no cars coming, you ought to be able to drive right through a stop sign.

The government is so far up in our business it is almost a dictatorship. Now they won’t even let you get COVID and die; you have to get a vaccine. What’s next? Having to register our vehicles? Oh, yeah, they took that freedom away already.

ELI GIFFORD

Sebastopol

The nuclear option

EDITOR: Eugene Robinson’s Sept. 22 column contained real arguments for addressing worldwide climate change (“The climate goal we’ve set aren’t good enough”). China emits 10 million metric tons of carbon annually, the U.S. 5.3 million and India 2.2 million. The U.S. seems to be the only country doing anything about it. China and India’s policies, according to estimates, are insufficient based on the Paris climate accord.

China uses primarily coal for energy production, a major greenhouse gas producer. Using more electrically powered devices, such as cars, trucks and all-electric homes sounds great, but where will the clean electrical power come from? Robinson mention’s solar, wind, hydroelectric and nuclear. Only one source has no carbon emissions, 24/7/365 dependable power, and it has a smaller footprint than the others — nuclear.

With today’s technology, nuclear power is much safer than 40 years ago, and dealing with nuclear waste will get better as well. Increasing the use of electric cars, etc. is a great idea. However, we need to increase the capacity of our countries’ electrical grid. It is barely keeping up with current demands. This will take many years and billions of dollars. Let’s start there. Otherwise, how will we be able to recharge more electric cars?

GEORGE WHITTEN

Petaluma

Cyclists should stop

EDITOR: Why do bicyclists suddenly need a law that allows them to roll through stop signs (“ ‘Idaho stop’ rolls ahead,” Tuesday)? Their excuse that they have to regain momentum from a stop is lame. What is the difference between having to regain momentum from a stop sign or having to regain momentum from a stop signal? Either way, they still have to regain momentum.

If I am driving 35 mph and I have to stop at a stop sign, my car still has to regain momentum to get back up to 35 mph. I don’t see the logic in this bill. And is this new law going to apply to two-way stop signs, four-way stop signs, or both?

The Penal Code in the DMV manual state that all moving vehicles must stop for stop signs and stop signals. Bicyclists have been violating this rule for years — especially regarding stop signals. They even teach their kids that it is OK to run stop signs. Why bother with an unnecessary law? Hopefully, Gov. Gavin Newsom will see through this baloney.

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

