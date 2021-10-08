Friday’s letters to the editor

An environmental hazard

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reports that impromptu sideshows are traffic hazards and a danger to pedestrians (“What’s the best solution for sideshows?”). Yes, but the more significant but unreported danger is that residues from squealing tires release a highly toxic substance into the atmosphere called 6PPD-Quinone.

This chemical is designed to preserve tire integrity, but it is identified as the primary chemical responsible for coho salmon and other salmonoid deaths in streams along the Pacific Coast. While police have been deficient in protecting the public from these traffic hazards, they and city officials ignore the greater hazard of toxic tire chemicals being spread into the air and the environment.

Roseland grammar schools already report a 25% incidence of childhood asthma among students, which handicaps their ability to succeed in school studies. This airborne chemical will further exacerbate health issues among Roseland young people. The police may claim that these noxious gatherings are too large to contain, but this avoids their primary responsibility to protect citizens and maintain a safe environment.

A further reason to eliminate these sideshows is the needless excess of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere, which increases Santa Rosa’s contribution to global climate change.

Frederick Krueger

Santa Rosa

Why I’m not vaccinated

EDITOR: A lot of writers have whined about why someone would choose not to get the COVID vaccine.

I remember weapons of mass destruction. Our government (the president, vice president, and secretary of state) got on TV and told us how we needed to attack Iraq because they were building WMDs and planning to attack the U.S. and Israel. We now know that they were lying, and that war has caused the deaths of a million people or so, all so that private companies could reap profit.

I also remember pharmaceutical industry creating the opioid epidemic. The opioid epidemic has caused more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, all so that pharmaceutical companies can maximize profit.

Now those two entities combined are telling me I need multiple vaccines and booster shots. I am cautious. I will wait another six months and see what happens.

Tim Holmes

Kenwood

Windsor needs a dog park

EDITOR: Windsor dog owners wanting to toss balls for their dogs in grassy parks must still drive to other towns and counties. The old Windsor “dog park” is a hot, dusty, empty lot topped by hard adobe and splintering infected wood chips and on the edge of town.

Repeated emails to Park & Recreation went unanswered after a promise that by September 2021 the recently appointed dog park committee would name a new location.

The study is over a year old. Windsor’s 3,200 families who own dogs in “family friendly” Windsor now hear nothing from town officials after four years of lobbying, committees and petitions submitted.

So I asked Mayor Sam Salmon at his favorite event, Thursday night on the Green, why the delay? He said we don’t have the money and he doesn’t like dogs, then he made a remark about barking and noise from a neighbor’s pet.

We will continue to drive to other venues for pet recreation and socialization, but we will not go away. See you at the town meetings.

Dave Heventhal

Windsor

Build the parkway

EDITOR: We need the Santa Rosa Southeast Greenway.

We often walk up Newanga Avenue to beautiful Spring Lake Park. Many people, both young and old, some with infant strollers or leashed dogs, take the same route. The first part of Newanga is safe for walkers and runners, but most of this country lane is narrow with no sidewalk. Pedestrians and cyclists must contend with the automobile traffic, which has increased significantly with Spring Lake’s popularity.

Unfortunately, Newanga can be hazardous for pedestrians, and unsafe for cyclists, too.

A safe alternative route to Spring Lake would be the future Southeast Greenway. The Southeast Greenway, with its proposed bike and pedestrian paths from Farmers Lane to the park, can also encourage more people to get out of their cars and walk or bike.

We understand the city of Santa Rosa is working with Caltrans to have the Southeast Greenway property appraised. An appraisal is required for negotiations to begin for the property transfer — from Caltrans to the city.

To help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe, we urge the city to make the Southeast Greenway a priority.

Sandy and Jim McAdler

Santa Rosa

A nation in denial

EDITOR: On our annual “tour America” trip, we drove throughout the Northwest. It started with a stop in Shasta City. The first lesson was the beauty of the American landscape. Second was the graciousness of its people.

There was one very noticeable factor beyond that. The anti-mask fervor and the negative perception of us for wearing ours. The second night, in Fairfield, Idaho, I mentioned to the owners of the motel that I was tired of masks, but 700,000 deaths keeps me wearing one.

The owner replied, “Well, we don’t know if they actually died of COVID.” I disabused him of that notion, pointing out that any seventh grader can look through a microscope to identify the virus. It was friendly after that, and the pair even joined us at breakfast.

I checked the COVID rates in all the places we stayed. They were all very high. Mask wearing was low. That seems to be an easy lesson to understand. In case anyone is having trouble comprehending, this is more about facts than one’s “freedom” or selfish arrogance.

The same could be said about the water shortage and climate collapse. The denial of these issues has become existential.

Bob Marketos

Petaluma