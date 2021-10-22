Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Revive limits

EDITOR: I’m not one who pines for the good old days, recognizing that they were not so good for many of our fellow citizens. But there were some principles, rules and behaviors that served us well and which have been forgotten or abandoned.

It wasn’t that long ago that it was improper (and, in many cases, illegal) for medicines to be directly marketed to the public, for lawyers to advertise and for public employees to unionize. Those limitations were in place because it was recognized that well-defined limits on activities critical to our society (e.g., health care, legal services, public safety) were essential to maintain the integrity of those activities and to prevent their misuse by self-interested groups.

Today we are beset by the consequences of the loss of those defined limits. In particular, as noted in the Close to Home column by Donna Brasset-Shearer about the Andy Lopez saga and the police union's knee-jerk defense of Erick Gelhaus, the abandonment of traditional limits is not serving our society well (“Why the Andy Lopez story won’t go away,” Sunday). We should consider reviving them. It’s our society.

HANS MATTES

Petaluma

Protecting people

EDITOR: Crissi Langwell created a moving narrative that highlighted the ongoing global public health issue of domestic violence (“Domestic violence, in public and hidden,” Close to Home, Sept. 29). As a health care provider, I want to emphasize the importance of early recognition and intervention when someone you know may be at risk of domestic violence.

Although domestic violence is often discussed as a gendered issue, it can happen to anyone, regardless of race, culture, religion and income level and can result in serious negative health impacts. This is why it’s so important to educate yourself, friends and family on the signs of domestic violence, and don’t be afraid to ask (separately, in a safe environment) if you have any suspicion.

There are several wonderful organizations in Sonoma County that are here to help, including the YWCA 24/7 domestic violence crisis hotline (707-546-1234) and the Family Justice Center (707-565-8255).

Protecting people from abuse starts with early recognition by friends, family or professionals. Don’t be afraid to speak up if you think someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. You may be helping to save a life.

DR. KIMBERLY HOWER

Santa Rosa

Texas values

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski thinks Santa Rosa, California and Democrats are socialists (“Texas: A great state,” Letters, Oct. 5). What does that make the ranchers and farmers in Texas who get subsidies from the government? What about all the Social Security recipients in Texas? Are those all “freebies”?

Texas isn’t “pro-life.” They neglect the needs of children who need daily care, such as food and shelter. Also needed is heat in the winter. Remember the Texas grid that froze so many families and flooded homes? Maybe FEMA shouldn’t help those folks out as they may be too socialistic. Where are their morals and respect of law and God?

BRENDA LEVERSEE

Santa Rosa

Taxing carbon

EDITOR: Roger Delgado’s letter about a proposed carbon tax to address the climate crisis expresses an opinion not supported by facts (“A carbon ‘handout,’ ” Oct. 13). It is a fact that every advanced industrial economy except the U.S. and Australia has a carbon tax, which has reduced carbon emissions. It is a fact that Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy did an exhaustive study and found that under a carbon tax “greenhouse gas emissions decline substantially.”

It is also a fact that we already have well-developed renewable energy sources. What we need now is for renewables to become the first choice in energy markets. This is most effectively done using price signals created by a carbon tax.

The point of a carbon tax is to make carbon-intensive goods and services more expensive so people and companies will make low-carbon choices. This will not impose an economic burden if carbon tax revenues are returned as a dividend check to all households. This is especially true for poor folks who have the smallest carbon footprint.

The climate crisis is here. We have the data and the facts. Now let’s use them to make smart climate policy choices.

DAVE WARRENDER

Santa Rosa

Benefield’s words

EDITOR: Kerry Benefield’s column on Jon Gruden’s use of certain words in emails that were never intended for public consumption is ridiculous (“Gruden is symptom of NFL’s larger problem,” Oct. 13). We grew up hearing and using these words, and while they may hurt some people’s “feelings,” they are part of our vernacular.

My problem with Benefield’s column is that it attacked men, specifically white men. Men and women differ, physically and mentally. Men will say things crudely, men will let their body emit noises, and men will banter with each other. Women have their own unique way of communicating, which is different from the way men communicate, and it is OK.

Professional sports include contracts in which you can earn millions. It is hard to feel sorry for Colin Kaepernick. He was signed to a $126 million contract and only earned $39 million in three seasons. Kaepernick was hired to play a game. He can use his celebrity to raise attention to racial injustice off the field.

Benefield was able to level so many accusations and injustices in her column. Sadly, my comments are limited to 200 words. I wish she had the same limitation.

BRIAN JACKSON

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.