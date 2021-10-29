Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Teaching ethnic studies

EDITOR: I am delighted that ethnic studies will be required for California high school graduation. I hope this will deepen understanding across cultural and racial differences. Rather than a curriculum that simply presents a list of facts as if viewing a culture in a petri dish, ethnic studies should be experiential, viewing cultures through their folklore, traditions, literature, music, food, arts and history. Such an experiential curriculum invites students to make connections with each other and with their own cultures and traditions.

ROSEMARY H. HAYES

Santa Rosa

Unused shelters

EDITOR: After reading the articles about the Sonoma Development Center and the severity of our first big storm, I have a serious question: Why are these buildings standing empty while the homeless are huddling in the horrible rain? Imagine trying to survive as these people do.

The old hospital on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa could have been put to good use instead of being neglected. So could the Sonoma Developmental Center. But housing the homeless just gets talked about without any solution. Instead, we relocate them from place to place. This does not work. History will not be kind to us.

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Fund Roseland child care

EDITOR: Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and City Council members have a singular opportunity next week to support working families and kids by supporting the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a new Boys & Girls Clubs child care center in Roseland.

This 25,000-square-foot facility will serve as a vibrant community center focused on supporting the youth of Santa Rosa, and provide 250 much-needed daily child care spaces. The Boys & Girls Club has 1,000 kids on a waiting list desperate for a safe place to go after school while their parents work to make ends meet.

This center will serve as a lifeline for local families trying to raise healthy children while juggling multiple jobs to keep up with the increasing costs of living in Santa Rosa. Building this center is a tangible way for our city government to lend a helping hand to the most deserving in our community.

Lastly, the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Roseland child care and community center is a permanent long-term solution for Santa Rosa. This center is a long-term investment in supporting the Santa Rosa families who truly need it the most.

DAVID K. BOWMAN

Board Member, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Science and climate

EDITOR: Charlie Beck says there is no “scientific proof” of climate change (“A conservative view,” Letters, Oct. 20). While I am not a scientist, it’s my understanding that the scientific method relies on making observations, recording those observations, analysis, developing theories to explain the observations and testing those theories by further observation and analysis or careful experimentation.

Climate scientists have observed and recorded rising temperatures across the planet, and receding glaciers. Arctic sea ice decline has made the Northwest Passage navigable. Extreme weather and resulting natural disasters have been observed increasing in magnitude (think a million acres burning in California and flooding in New York City).

Scientists also have observed increases in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. Their theory, based on a lot of science, is that these greenhouse gases are the cause of the climate change occurring, resulting in the aforementioned observations.

While there may not be the “scientific proof” (whatever that is) that conservatives want before giving up their gas-powered weed wackers, there is evidence and logic enough for me to give up mine.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Toy guns can be deadly

EDITOR: According to the Oct. 21 edition of a publication called the Trace, which cites the Washington Post as its source, at least 245 people have been killed while carrying toy guns since 2015, 26 of them this year. The article goes on to say that gun manufacturers sometimes license their designs and brand names to toy companies to create weapons that are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing. The Trace cities Airsoft toys in particular, and Colt, Beretta and Glock as companies that allow their designs to be copied. Maybe the police were not the problem in the Andy Lopez tragedy. Maybe these weapons manufacturers and the copycat toymakers ought to be held responsible instead.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

No plastic bags

EDITOR: Nowhere in Saturday’s article about trash bags was not using ever-more plastic mentioned (“Sifting through many options for trash bags”). There is a big difference between bags labeled “biodegradable” and those labeled “compostable.” Neither of which is a necessity, in my opinion.

My question is: why use plastic bags at all? What did we do before there were plastic trash bags? Don’t like the stink of wet trash in your home? Take the trash out every evening. Don’t want to get the inside of your kitchen trash can goopy? Take the offending goo out to the bin right away.

Do the world a favor by doing a little research, and quit using so much plastic. It just doesn’t biodegrade. That is an advertising gimmick.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

