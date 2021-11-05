Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Falling back on COVID

EDITOR: Looking at the results of new coronavirus cases and the news this week that Sonoma County is now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s red tier — the highest risk designation — I must ask why is this happening, and why there isn’t an initiative to turn these negative results in a positive and safe direction. Sad to see it isn’t even reported in our local newspapers, and those accountable don’t seem to have it as a priority. Everyone, please ask local and county officials to get off their back sides and make it a priority to lead the Bay Area to corral this disease.

BILL WALLACE

Santa Rosa

Housing mandates

EDITOR: Sonoma County and Windsor were told they have to accommodate their allocated housing units or be forced to accept future plans and have no control (“County loses housing appeals,” Monday). So, who is the Association of Bay Area Governments telling counties and cities how much housing must be built?

ABAG is a regional planning agency whose executive members are elected officials in the counties and cities. Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt is a past president. And now, with California mandating housing, ABAG is the unelected government agency telling everyone to build more housing and what type.

If you go to the ABAG website, you will see who is on the executive committee. Sonoma County has no members on the executive board and only one member, from Rohnert Park. San Francisco, Santa Clara County, Oakland and San Jose have multiple members. Supervisor Susan Gorin is listed as an alternate for the county, and there is no one for the cities.

ABAG is not directly accountable to the voters, yet it has so much power. When your city and our county are forced to approve housing, understand where the power is coming from.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Unfair relief program

EDITOR: Sonoma County has done a horrid job distributing federal money to landlords for rent unpaid due to COVID, because the county specifies that only tenants can apply. Landlords may only apply “on behalf of the tenant.”

When the governor declared tenants could not be evicted for nonpayment of rent, some tenants stopped paying simply because they could, not because they didn’t have money. The county ignores this and the resulting adversarial tenant-landlord situations.

Tenants who chose not to pay rent when they could have are aware their landlords will evict them as soon as they can, regardless of whether the rent is paid. So, why apply for rent relief for a landlord you don’t like anymore, because he’s hassled you about rent for 18 months?

My tenants stopped paying rent, then vacated without notice or forwarding information. I could not file an unlawful detainer then, nor can I file for assistance now.

Landlords aren’t getting the relief the government intended. The county’s approach is to say only tenants are victims. This is patently unfair.

TIMOTHY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Unanswered questions

EDITOR: My mother had a bachelor’s degree in journalism and worked as a newspaper reporter. If a public official had spoken to her, saying they were quitting because of “racial bias” and “microaggressions,” her first questions would have been those questions she always said were the core and essence of journalism: Who did what, where, when and why?

But you’ve just reported on two public officials resigning or declining county posts while making those accusations, and you’ve left your readers without the slightest clue as to what actually happened to them, and with no idea whether their accusations are well-founded or are overblown hype.

Admittedly, my experience is from 60 years ago, but do journalists no longer ask those questions?

WILLIS ESCHENBACH

Occidental

A flawed argument

EDITOR: Mitt Romney, in a recent tweet, argued that a trillion dollars is a lot of money. He’s correct. It is. But what’s with his apples-and-hand-grenades comparison. He tells us, to make his point and to give us perspective, that 1 trillion seconds ago, Neanderthals were walking the planet. (Actually, they were just dying out.)

Applying this strained logic (a dollar equals a second) to a person employed in Utah, at minimum wage, is interesting. It would take that working mother 66,312,997 years to balance Romney’s time-dollar equation. Sixty-six million years ago, dinosaurs roamed the earth. The Neanderthals? Not even a gleam in nature’s eye.

As intellectual arguments, these equivalencies are as specious as they are shallow. They are designed to overwhelm their audience and make doing nothing understandable. But doing nothing doesn’t mean nothing happens. It just means you have nothing to say about it.

A suggestion for Romney. Instead of taking us back 30,000 years to demonstrate your grasp of the moment, try imagining 10 years into the future you are presently charged with planning. A viable strategy for dealing with even the obvious difficulties ahead of us is not to sit quietly and wait for a miracle.

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

