Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Reparations for torture

EDITOR: Democracy is comprised of many important factors — voting rights, free speech and leadership that looks to the well-being of the members of the country in the future. Another important aspect is the value of justice as it pertains to residents and members of other nations.

That is why hearing descriptions of the torture of Majid Khan at Guantánamo nearly stopped my breathing (“Jurors seek clemency,” Nov. 1). I understand that the Senate, and Dianne Feinstein in particular, held the CIA to account for these actions. But the process was grueling and justice slow.

We must promise, as a nation, to never commit such crimes again. And make reparations where they are due to our neighbors near and far. That is one way to hold the beacon of democracy — to admit and learn from our mistakes.

CYNTHIA DICKINSON

Sebastopol

Where’s the logic?

EDITOR: Increasingly we hear from the right, and even from moderate sectors, blame for economic hardships, restrictions of liberties and fatigue from disruptions to our normal way of life. Consider what the course of this pandemic might have been in this country had there been near universal compliance with early pleas for temporary isolation, mask-wearing and getting vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity.

If that had happened, the pandemic could have been tamed and shortened dramatically. The economic impacts and school disruptions would have been minimal. Hundreds of thousands of people might not have lost their lives. Subsequent surges in cases from variant virus strains could have been tamped down with brief renewal of precautions. Life and business could have been carrying on largely normally.

It makes no sense to blame President Joe Biden, the Democrats, school administrations, governors, etc. for something that we, the people, could have controlled from the beginning. We just needed to embrace best practices as they became known, endure inconveniences temporarily and proceed cautiously to weather this historic event. That is the only course of action that makes sense, and that course has been available to us from the beginning.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Veterans Day and war

EDITOR: With all due to Susan C. Lamont (“Call it Armistice Day,” Letters, Sunday), Armistice Day was not renamed Veterans Day to deflect attention from peace, and honoring military personnel does not honor war.

If ending war was a simple matter of semantics, it would have ceased long ago.

She pointed out, quite rightly, that war continues because it is profitable for any number of people. In addition, war is too often waged in God’s name, and until religious leaders are willing to acknowledge their commonality rather than their differences, it’s not going to get any better.

Having served 17 months in Vietnam, I believe I’m qualified to address the basic flaws of ongoing armed conflict and the senseless loss of lives that ensues.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

Putting others at risk

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski opined that the COVID vaccine is “an individual’s choice” and should never be imposed by the government (“Vaccine choices,” Letters, Nov. 2). Perhaps some additional information might prompt her and like-minded people to reconsider.

However, as a Ph.D. biologist, I feel obligated to warn readers that this additional information involves an extremely abstract, difficult-to-understand concept — namely that COVID is a communicable disease, meaning that if I become infected, I might infect you. Or if you become infected, you might infect me.

Therefore, the notion of “individual choice” with regard to COVID vaccines clearly implies that people have the right to increase the danger to others by refusing vaccination. How to justify this notion? Does Kozlowski find it consistent with the concepts of social responsibility, respectful behavior and just plain moral decency? I wonder.

As for Kozlowski’s fear that the vaccine might have “unforeseen bad consequences for our bodies,” I would ask her how she balances the possibility of “unforeseen bad consequences” against the casualty count of 759,000 dead Americans, as of Thursday.

RONALD HENNESSEY

Santa Rosa

Sterilization policies

EDITOR: Sterilizations should never have been performed without individual study, evaluation, approval and consent (“Left infertile,” 24). One of the main reasons sterilizations were performed, which was not stressed in the article, was to prevent unwanted pregnancies. The article stressed the prevention of passing on developmental disabilities and mental illnesses. However, any individual can give birth to developmentally disabled or mentally ill children, and developmentally disabled and mentally ill individuals can have healthy offspring.

Female clients at some institutions have been assaulted or seduced by other clients or employees, resulting in unwanted pregnancies. What should be done in these situations? Better birth control? Abortions? Separation of the sexes has always been the norm, but it’s not enough. The sexual urge has not been eliminated.

President Theodore Roosevelt, Alexander Graham Bell, Luther Burbank and former Sonoma Developmental Center medical director Fred Butler were not wrong in advocating for sterilization. Maybe today’s advanced medical knowledge provides better protection for this vulnerable population, but sterilization should not be condemned indiscriminately.

HELEN M. ROWNTREE

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.