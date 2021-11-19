Friday’s Letters to the Editor

SDC concerns

EDITOR: Having closely followed the planning process for the Sonoma Development Center property, and after reviewing the three proposals, I have significant concerns (“Big plans for property,” Nov. 6).

The proposed open space in all three plans is far less than it should be. Given the history of the site and the desire of the community space for public use, at least 25% of the acreage should be devoted to open space and recreational use.

A key issue is ingress and egress — particularly during emergencies, which have been frequent in our communities since 2017. Highway 12 is the thoroughfare, and as such it has proven to be an obstacle during evacuations. Significant increases in daytime traffic (employees) and residents would mean thousands more vehicles using Highway 12 (despite what any traffic impact report indicates).

After suffering a significant loss of residences since 2017, Sonoma County needs additional housing. However, this site isn’t close to services and employers. There are more appropriate locations to develop housing. Additionally, it is hard to believe a development at this location will attract homeowners other than the wealthy. I question whether a housing development will serve the needs of the people.

COLLEEN PUNDYK

Santa Rosa

At war with COVID

EDITOR: During the First World War, 116,516 Americans died. We mourned and built memorials. During the Second World War, 405,399 Americans died. We mourned and built memorials. During the Korean War, almost 40,000 American died. We mourned and built memorials. During the Vietnam War, 58,220 Americans died. We mourned and built memorials. We remember all of them on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

As of Thursday, 766,206 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more than all of our war deaths in the 20th century. How will remember them? Will we all get vaccinated so that no more Americans are lost? Most Americans will remember them by doing so. Others will protest, refuse and cite their American rights. Unfortunately, some of them will die, and some will be the cause of others dying. To those who refuse (who probably already received other mandated vaccines), I quote comedian Ron White, “You can’t fix stupid.”

We’re at war against COVID-19. More than 1.3 million deaths caused by war and disease is too much. No more deaths; do the right thing.

IRA LOWENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Ceding our streets

EDITOR: Tuesday’s article about sideshows sends a disturbing message to the residents of Santa Rosa: As long as the gangs at sideshows are large enough and they are potentially armed, Santa Rosa police will do nothing to stop them (“Police say sideshow groups from Sacramento”). If doing nothing is the City Council’s new policy, can we sue them for failure to protect and serve?

AARON MEYERS

Santa Rosa

Injecting race

EDITOR: Your Saturday editorial pointed out that emphasizing race in expressing political or personal views is not acceptable (“There’s no place for racial slogans in local elections”). Yet, on the front page of the same edition, your article on the hire of a new Santa Rosa city manager says it is “historic” because she is a Black woman and arrives shortly after the departure of two high-profile Black county leaders (“Historic city manager hire in SR”).

This emphasizes race where it is irrelevant. The only criterion of importance is that she has demonstrated excellent qualifications and positive experience to handle the job. Her ethnicity, race and sex are of no importance. Their emphasis indicates that we still have not overcome inherent racial and social insensitivities, intentional or not. Let’s hope that the new city manager finds a welcoming atmosphere without prejudice or discrimination in Santa Rosa.

GERHARD SIMMEL

Sonoma

Factoring for water

EDITOR: So, the county’s Chanate Road property has sold to a developer to increase housing in Sonoma County (“Deal reached at last,” Wednesday). The Board of Supervisors is considering allowing marijuana cultivation on 65,000 acres of land, and the board is now backing oversight of the county’s groundwater (“Support of oversight of county’s well water,” Wednesday). Is anyone else seeing the disconnect here? Where does the water come from for the new allocation for pot farms and housing? I am asking The Press Democrat to take lead here and consistently connect these issues in your reporting.

DEBEY ZITO

Sebastopol

Sideshow ‘bullies’

EDITOR: Sideshow participants, including the observers, are bullies looking for a chance to escalate their aggressions. Looking for a fight, we call it. Police involvement is grist to their mill.

Understand now how some neighborhoods have been held hostage by gangs all these decades? Well, these gangs are able to afford cars and, apparently, replacement tires. They have enough vehicles to abandon them, knowing they’ll be towed.

Use your cellphone, get license numbers, get names, track their addresses and contact them. Anonymity gone, bullies lose power — and maybe they will have to look over their shoulders and in their rearview mirrors.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

