Friday’s Letters to the Editor

McCarthy is in denial

EDITOR: I don’t know what the QAnon Shaman carried into the Capitol chambers. But it has been catnip to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has bought it all and is now in denial that any wrongdoing took place on Jan. 6.

Indeed, McCarthy’s words (in response to Rep. Paul Gosar’s hateful, ill-conceived animation depicting congresspersons as well as the president, and Gosar’s subsequent censure) were cavalier and plainly disrespectful of the institution of Congress. Not true patriotism — more like standing the American ideal on its head. I’m deeply saddened to see this leader embrace so much hate and division.

His actions foment an anti-democratic wave over politicians in a once diverse and vibrant Republican Party. It plays duplicitously to a feeling of victimhood with an audience in its own information bubble and seeking persecution of whoever and whatever does not conform to the party line.

How does anyone think that warlike acts with media images, and words that excuse and defend them, will ever lead us to a more perfect union? I expect better than the actions seen from McCarthy. He purports to be for red, white, and blue. But he’s incredibly hard of hearing about me and you.

DAVID MOORE

Petaluma

Advice for protesters

EDITOR: The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, abetted by the judge’s consistent signaling of bias — designating the victims as looters to making coffee and chatting during the prosecution’s closing arguments — was a disgrace. The verdict could be simple racism, but it would be interesting to learn from jurors what part exhaustion and anger with undisciplined, destructive demonstrations might have played in shaping their verdict.

Unequivocally loyal to the demonstrators, I must observe that protests often misperceive their appropriate audience, which should never be the police or politicians, but rather the hearts of American people who rarely side with disorder and destruction.

Civil rights protesters in the 1950s and ’60s dressed like they were going to church, never raised their voices unless in song and faced mobs behaving like junkyard dogs with implacable dignity. They won the Civil Rights Act.

Four suggestions could make protests more effective and prevent them from becoming Republican campaign videos:

— Appoint monitors with yellow vests and whistles, blown at the first sign of disruption to signal protesters to sit.

— Dignify the event by dressing and behaving as well as you can.

— Let signs express your feelings and silence express your discipline.

— Leave at dusk, return at dawn.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

A bad law

EDITOR: Let’s say my neighbors, who I don’t like, are throwing a party. It’s late at night, they’re making a racket, and I’m upset. I pick up my AR-15, walk over to their house and knock on the door. The neighbor answers, sees my rifle and starts to walk toward me in a threatening manner. I fire a round and kill him. Another partygoer walks toward me; I fire and kill him. Still another approaches; I fire but only wound this guy. My defense? That it’s self-defense — my neighbors wanted to harm me. That apparently is how the court interpreted it in Wisconsin. That’s a bad law and needs to be rewritten.

CHRISTOPHER RIEBLI

Graton

Climate action now

EDITOR: Thanks for your Nov. 17 editorial on the results of COP26 (“The world punts another year on climate change”). I agree that rapid action is more likely to come from states than our federal government and that California can play a leading role. Is also share your hope that the California lawmakers who participated return home with new insights and ideas.

Chief among them may be Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, who stated in Glasgow that California is no longer leading the global fight against climate change and that we must pursue more ambitious goals in order to limit global warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius outlined in the Paris climate agreement.

The best available science says we must draw down more climate pollution than we put into the atmosphere as soon as possible. The Climate Center, based in Santa Rosa and working across the state, proposes net-negative emissions by 2030. Not only does California have the technology to get this done, but it’s also far more cost-effective than continuing to amble toward net-zero by 2050.

California can and must lead the way to a climate-safe future for all. To our leaders: please summon the political will to act. We need all hands on this one.

BARRY VESSER

Sebastopol

The worst president

EDITOR: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ poll ratings are the worst since they became president and vice president. It doesn’t shock me, as most patriotic Americans never voted for them.

Yes, Patriotic! Being patriotic means that we love our country and have had family or friends who died for our freedom. I shame anyone who voted for Biden and Harris.

The Insurrection at the Capitol is brought up over and over again. People do not look at the reality of how terrible the Black Lives Matter riots and antifa riots were.

Biden will go down in history as the worst president America has ever had. Don’t blame me, I voted for Donald Trump. And I would again. Why? Because Trump loves America and respects our laws. Unlike Joe Biden.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

