Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A redistricting win-win

EDITOR: Thank you to Supervisor Susan Gorin for creating a win-win in the supervisorial redistricting imbroglio. The chest thumping of the 3rd District supervisor and certain members of the City Council was misplaced. They claimed to be supporting equity for the Latino community but missed the mark. Here are real steps to create real equity: Immediately put the annexation of southwest Santa Rosa into the city of Santa Rosa on the ballot for a vote of the people; increase density along the SMART line for housing opportunity; and raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour. Expedite library construction in the southwest, plant street trees on Sebastopol Road, add small parks, and finish the development of the old shopping area for housing. Hopefully a zocalo, or square, will be developed to preserve an important part of the culture. I learned that county and city will never agree or compromise on a downtown county office building. Time to move on.

ERNIE CARPENTER

Sebastopol

Palacios is misinformed

EDITOR: Healdsburg City Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios is quoted regarding her opposition to vaccine mandates as being motivated by “a belief in the basic human right of autonomy over one’s body” (“Council member opposes mandate,” Dec. 6). She is misinformed.

There is no basic right of bodily autonomy. If there were, we wouldn’t need a prescription to obtain what we determined by ourselves to be our necessary medications. There would be no illegal drug laws. (Oh, wait a minute, that’s already happened in California.)

If there was a basic right to bodily autonomy and you were really hard up, you could sell a kidney. We also could get rid of any trespassing laws.

Palacios’ reliance on borrowing the “My Body My Choice” trope from the abortion debate, along with her ridiculous attempt to smear those who support vaccine mandates with a charge of racism, betrays the shallow reasoning and narcissistic egoism of the anti-vax movement in general.

With a vaccination rate over 70% in Healdsburg, it’s hard to understand how this outlier got herself elected in the first place.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Board’s ‘boomerang bridge’

EDITOR: Maybe you’ve heard about the famous “bridge to nowhere” proposal up in Ketchican, Alaska. Now the West Sonoma County Union High School District board has invented a “boomerang bridge” that takes you back where you started.

The board adopted West County High as a bridge name while the school community worked out how to blend two proud school cultures into one united entity. Now, the board has decided to ignore efforts to build a consensus by renaming the school Analy, which recognizes only one of the combined cultures.

Board President Jeannie Fernandes deflected criticism by saying West County High was only a bridge name. Bridges are a way to go over an obstacle and get to the other side, not to come back to the same spot. Renaming the school Analy does not bridge any differences and is inconsistent with the promises made to listen to all of the community.

It seems like the students and staff at West County High are working through their differences to build a new identity that all can share proudly. Why is the school board intent on burning bridges rather than building them?

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

A bad deal for consumers

EDITOR: The Kincade fire penalty assessed by the California Public Utilities Commission is woefully inadequate and an outrage to those that suffered from PG&E’s negligence (“PG&E faces a $125 million state penalty,” Dec. 3).

The penalty, approved by the CPUC in a closed-door settlement with PG&E, shut out participation by the public and especially customer advocates like TURN and the Public Advocates Office (the CPUC’s own customer advocacy group).

The CPUC could have allowed a robust and open investigation of PG&E’s actions. Incredibly, of the $125 million penalty, $85 million has possibly already been charged to customers through depreciation of power lines. Because the CPUC did not allow a public investigation, we will not know that amount. A public investigation would have allowed customer advocates to seek discovery against the utility and determine total costs.

The $85 million portion of the penalty is to be used by PG&E to remove abandoned power lines, like the ones that caused the Kincade fire. But the CPUC is allowing PG&E to charge customers for any removal work in excess of $85 million, without an upper cost limit. Therefore, the total cost of removing many of the abandoned power lines will most likely be paid for by PG&E’s customers, possibly for a second time.

JOSEPH P. COMO

Sebastopol

Fort Bragg ‘land grab’

EDITOR: I am reading with much dismay articles from different sources regarding the Skunk Train's eminent domain acquisition and plans for more than 300 acres on the west edge of Fort Bragg — the former Georgia-Pacific mill site.

Plans include touristy-related gift shops, cafes, hotels and condominiums, all facing the ocean across from Highway 1, with access via the Skunk Train — it’s “all aboard” an amusement-park-like atmosphere at the northwest end of Fort Bragg and spreading south from Glass Beach to the Noyo Headlands, leaving a sliver along the coast as open space.

It's sickening. There is native wildlife that depends on those headlands. Many rare wild plants also live in this area, and it supports a rare butterfly species, the coastal green hairstreak.

This is a definite land grab by a company that rarely performs any public service as a transportation or shipping utility. It should have given the city a chance to negotiate with Georgia-Pacific instead of claiming eminent domain.

The company that owns the Skunk Train is out for nothing more than profit and wants to make Fort Bragg a Disneyland-type destination. No. Please, no.

LISA D. WALKER-ROSEMAN

Fort Bragg

