Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Answering calls to action

EDITOR: In the 1940s our nation was attacked by the Axis powers. Our nation asked the people for help and they responded by saying, “Yes, we can!” In the 2020s our nation is being attacked by COVID-19. Our nation asks the people for help and they respond by saying, “You can’t make me!” The World War II generation was called the Greatest Generation. I wonder what history will call this generation.

DON MITCHELL

Healdsburg

Conservative conflicts

EDITOR: Some self-centered conservatives ridicule mask mandates as a monumental infringement of personal freedom but willingly ask the Supreme Court to deny women the prerogative to plan their own pregnancies.

Some confused conservatives give lip service to being “pro-life” yet indignantly oppose federal laws that would regulate the high-capacity firearms and concealed weapons that murder thousands of people every year.

They argue vehemently for their constitutional right to choose guns but write laws and petition the Supreme Court to deny women their right to choose when and whether to bring their precious children into the world.

Citing the sanctity of life when forcing unplanned and unwanted pregnancies to term, they simultaneously deny children universal health care, slash social services and underfund education, thus condemning children to lives of poverty and neglect. What about the sanctity of life?

BRUCE JOHNSON

Cazadero

A missed opportunity

EDITOR: I live in Santa Rosa, but I’ve lived long enough to know that sometimes life presents us with difficult decisions. The kids at El Molino High had to give up their school, and the Analy High kids had to give up their name. The adults in Sebastopol missed a meaningful opportunity to accept change and model acceptance for their young people. Good Luck with peaceful integration and the modern world.

LINDA WARD

Santa Rosa

Pearl Harbor casualties

EDITOR: The article about Billy Montgomery was an important reminder of Sonoma County’s losses early in World War II (“Hero’s memory lives on,” Dec. 12). Two other local boys made the ultimate sacrifice at Pearl Harbor and likely preceded Montgomery in death.

Unlike Montgomery, whose body was later returned to California, the other two remain aboard the USS Arizona.

Rudy Theiller Jr. was born in Cotati and graduated from Analy High. He was a seaman first class, about the same age as Montgomery. George Maybee was born in Oakland and graduated from Santa Rosa High. A radio man second class, he was the “old man” of the three at age 29.

Those who study history know that the Arizona blew up with huge loss of life early in the attack. The USS California, on which Montgomery served, suffered its major damage later. Since many of the men on the Arizona weren’t found, their families weren’t notified until much later. Montgomery was indeed the first known Sonoma County death during World War II. He should not be the only known Sonoma County casualty of Dec. 7, 1941.

Montgomery is remembered with a road and a high school. Perhaps Theiller and Maybe should be honored too.

When Sonoma County citizens visit the USS Arizona Memorial, they should look for the names of our local “boys.”

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

Infrastructure money

EDITOR: Last month, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law. This bill invests billions of dollars in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, creating jobs and addressing climate change.

In California, it provides $25.3 billion for highways, $9.45 billion for transit projects, and $4.2 billion for bridges. This funding will be used in our district to complete many bridge and road repair projects. Not only will this investment improve our infrastructure, but it will also create 2 million jobs a year over the next 10 years nationwide.

Additionally, the bill appropriates tens of millions of dollars to California for wildfire mitigation. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will also invest $100 million to expand broadband access in our state and district. This will help the rural parts of our district that had trouble accessing the internet for virtual learning and telehealth services during the pandemic. Broadband expansion is extremely important to small businesses as well.

I am proud to have voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and I was honored to join President Joe Biden when he signed this historic bill into law.

REP. MIKE THOMPSON

5th Congressional District

Vaccines in history

EDITOR: Around 1797, Edward Jenner started infecting people with cowpox, which at the time, seemed dubious, even dangerous. Sam Kean wrote in “Caesar’s Last Breath,” “One story claimed that a local boy metamorphosed into a cow — grew horns and everything — after being vaccinated. However ignorant, today’s anti-vaxxers have nothing on the know nothings of yesteryear.”

The bottom line is that smallpox, a terrible disease, has been eliminated worldwide through this cow pox vaccination process. History has shown that the anti-vaxxers were wrong back then. Now we have anti-vaxxers up in Healdsburg, which only proves that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

