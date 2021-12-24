Friday’s Letters to the Editor

An unconscionable failure

EDITOR: I turned 18 in 1973 and, with most of the country, watched the Watergate hearings with rapt attention. The clear lesson was that it’s the cover-up that will get you.

For the past 40 years I have worked with traumatized children in residential treatment. This work occasionally attracts pedophiles, and when one slips through our radar, we must, and have, reported to the appropriate authorities.

It is professionally and personally embarrassing, demoralizing and involves a tremendous amount of additional work since, in addition to investigations, we must deal with a whole new level of trauma and broken trust with our charges, not to mention our reputation in the community. Nonetheless, this is our duty. Our first priority is safety. That is why we are mandated to make these reports.

What happened at Sonoma Academy is unconscionable. Teachers and other school employees are mandated reporters too. Every person who had even a suspicion that something was going on needs to face consequences for their acquiescence. If there is any good to come out of this, it is the hope that healing may begin for the affected students and that this tragedy will capture the attention of other such programs, preventing them from making similar mistakes.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Give caregivers a break

EDITOR: Have you seen “Give ’em a Brake” posted on Caltrans trucks? The signs ask drivers to slow down when they see Caltrans working on our highways. So, let’s “Give ’em a Break” to health care workers. Get vaccinated. Get your booster.

Friday is Christmas Eve, and most businesses and some government employees have a short day or the entire day off. Caregivers and doctors don’t get that luxury. When COVID-19 cases are on the rise their hours are even longer.

If you haven’t got the booster or worse — the vaccine — get it. You might be inconvenienced for a day with a sore arm. But it beats giving the virus to your small child.

Tornadoes and coronaviruses do not care what your religious, political or sexual orientations are. So, please, get your vaccine, so you can vote in the next election.

PHIL DANSKIN

Sonoma

Lost treasure

EDITOR: Last month, the Sonoma County music and Jewish communities lost a gold mine of excellence and dedication. Sonia Tubridy was a brilliant classical pianist and red-hot accordion player, but she never sought the spotlight for herself.

Since she believed in sharing the joys of music and Jewish identity, she spent her 76 years on this planet teaching piano and accordion, directing the River Choir, the Russian River Jewish Community and the Redwood Arts Council classical music series, playing with the Amaryllis Trio and Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble, writing classical music reviews and accompanying countless singers.

Born in the U.S., she grew up partly on an Israeli kibbutz and loved the country of her childhood, but she was never a cheerleader for Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. She said she wanted to learn Arabic as a child, but nobody else on her kibbutz desired Arabic lessons, so she never did. She was, however, a fluent speaker of English, German and Hebrew and understood Yiddish.

Needless to say, she leaves an enormous hole in the fabric of our community.

LOIS PEARLMAN

Guerneville

Help is available

EDITOR: There have been multiple letters recently accusing those who oppose abortion of not caring about women and dooming unplanned children to miserable lives. But the facts clearly show otherwise.

I have personal experience with this as I once found myself pregnant, young, unmarried and poor, yet I was able to find the help I needed to raise a happy, healthy son.

The pro-life community provides unparalleled help to women facing untimely pregnancies and child-rearing decisions. There are many hundreds of care centers around the country, and in the North Bay alone, hundreds of volunteers and donors help pro-life organizations provide a range of care during pregnancy and afterward, free of charge, with no strings attached. These facts will not change no matter what the courts and states decide.

My point is that there are caring, compassionate people on both sides of this issue, so rather than judge and accuse others of not caring, let’s use our energies to help and support those in these difficult situations, and look for what is best for the women, men and babies.

MARY LEHR

Santa Rosa

Keep virus at bay

EDITOR: The U.S. now reports about 1,200 COVID-19 deaths per day. That’s about one per 275,000 population per day. With Sonoma County’s population of nearly a half-million, we would expect nearly two COVID-19 deaths per day. We have seen four reported deaths in the past month.

Sonoma County residents must consider themselves be lucky. We also must continue to push for vaccines, face coverings, appropriate gathering restrictions and other efforts to help keep the death rate down. We need to support all of our medical teams. COVID-19, so far, has been fairly kind to Sonoma County. With all the variants, current and future, that can change quickly.

Stay safe.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

