Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Say no to scooter rentals

EDITOR: I want to go on record stating that I am against temporary permits allowing electric scooter rentals in Santa Rosa (“Scooter rental edges closer,” Dec. 17). Some riders found scooters to be faster and more affordable than car-sharing services. I believe electric scooters will make more problems than they will help solve.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is challenged enough enforcing motor vehicle problems without more serious safety issues regarding electric scooter. Here are just a few of the issues that come to mind: riding and parking on sidewalks; rental riders over 17 years old not required to wear helmets; Scooters riding on streets with speed limits over 25 mph; and scooter theft.

Last year in San Francisco, a man was spotted toppling scooters near the financial district. The scooters were stationed illegally outside a bus stop, preventing some passengers from exiting at their destination.

Once the scooter rental companies get their foot in the door, it will be hard to remove it.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Squeezing solar owners

EDITOR: Dan Walters pointed out that the California Public Utilities Commission wants to impose a monthly fee on owners of rooftop solar systems that feed back into the grid (“Big utilities winning battle over solar power,” Dec. 19). Did I miss something?

For the past few decades, the state, the feds, environmental groups and power companies have been saying “go solar.” So a lot of us have. Now they want us to pay a monthly fee.

Let me quote part of Walters’ column: “They argue that since rooftop solar arrays are mostly owned by upper-income Californians, the current policy, in effect, gives them a subsidy, of as much as $3.4 billion a year, from the pockets of less affluent rate payers.” What a crock. I had to refinance to be able to get solar.

The CPUC seems to always side with big corporations, and in California one of the biggest is PG&E. Case in point: PG&E failed to maintain its equipment, burned a lot of land, pleaded guilty in court, got fined, and what does the CPUC do? Grant them a rate increase.

Is it only me, or does this look a little one-sided?

DON HENDERSON

Healdsburg

Taking safeguards

EDITOR: Deb McGauley asks, “Could I say if I somehow get coughed on by someone with the omicron crud that I’ll be A-OK?” (“Omicron questions,” Letters, Saturday). Yes, she could be A-OK. Or she could get sick, be hospitalized and die a lonely death. Who is to say? But that is beside the point. The point is, if anyone gets sick and coughs on their elderly grandmother, there is a high probability of her getting sick and dying. Or they might cough on someone who is going home to an unvaccinated small child, raising the risk of the child getting sick and dying or living with long-haul COVID.

Humankind is a messy and glorious interwoven web of intersecting relationships, and the actions we take, or don’t take, will affect people we don’t even know, as well as those we love. So get the vaccine. Get the booster. Wear a mask.

No (hu) man is an island.

JAN LAPPIN

Rohnert Park

Making choices

EDITOR: As the meat industry pushes prices through the roof, readers should be aware of an economic concept called “substitution.”

Substitution occurs when you see a price higher than you’re willing to pay, so you buy something similar in its place. If Dr. Pepper costs $1.47 and you can buy the store-brand cola for 88 cents, you’ve substituted a lower price item for a higher one and gotten the same thing.

Same with beef. You don’t need to eat beef. You can substitute chicken, fish or all-vegetable meals. Meat is not required for good nutrition. If you think vegetarian meals are dull, you haven’t eaten good vegetarian meals.

Once you realize that you don’t need to eat something that you’re accustomed to, you won’t be robbed by the American food industry every time you go to the store. You buy something else until the price comes back down. The same applies to wine, avocados, gasoline or anything else you might be in the market to buy.

You have choices. You don’t have to be a victim.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Pass Build Back Better

EDITOR: As a new and very proud grandfather of twins Sean and William, I know how important it is to support young families. My son is a high school teacher, and he and his wife have decided she will stay at home because day care costs — especially for twins — are prohibitive.

The Democrats enacted a temporary tax credit for young children that adds a direct payment of $600 to my son’s monthly income. This money buys groceries and gasoline, helped replace their broken water heater and paid for a necessary car repair. Nationally, it has reduced child poverty by as much as 40%. But that essential program is ending this month.

Rep. Mike Thompson led the way on the child tax credits and essential unemployment benefits. The Build Back Better bill promises more support for young families, including free preschool for 6 million children. The bill would create new jobs in green energy and transform the electric and Wi-Fi grids so all Americans enjoy high-speed internet. Importantly, it would lower drug prices, cover up to 4 million citizens with health care and invest in higher education, child nutrition and more.

We need to contact our representatives and senators and demand they support Build Back Better.

DAVID CARLSON

Santa Rosa

