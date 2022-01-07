Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Keeping what we have

EDITOR: For more than 100 years, PG&E diverted water from the Eel River into the Russian River by operating the Potter Valley hydroelectric project. The power plant is closing, and soon this vital water supply will stop. Lake Mendocino was built to capture the 300 cubic feet per second of water that PG&E diverted through Potter Valley to the Russian River. Without that water, Lake Mendocino would not have been built. Lake Mendocino provides a third of our water storage capacity. When the diversion stops, Lake Mendocino will become a mud hole.

We are in a terrible drought. The future does not look bright. Water cutbacks are mandated, while more water-dependent development is approved. Meanwhile, we’re about to lose a third of our future supply. Does any of this make sense?

I have no property near Lake Pillsbury. There is no hidden ax to grind in my woodshed. I simply think it’s a shame that we are about to lose a third of our water supply, and nothing but talking is being done to assure that the Eel River water we have had for 100 years continues to flow into Lake Mendocino and down the Russian River.

JOHN TORRENS

Petaluma

Housing allies needed

EDITOR: It is time to rethink homes in Sonoma County. It is time for allyship. Landowners can be allies for people who need a safe place to live if county government will allow it. Allyship means to be in supportive association with another, specifically “such association with the members of a marginalized or mistreated group to which one does not belong.”

Low incomes are marginalizing many, leaving them no alternative other than to rent a room, live in a trailers or tiny houses or, worst case scenario, on the street. Luckily, many compassionate landowners are trying to help by allowing additional people to live on their land in small structures. However, current Permit Sonoma codes don’t generally allow it without septic hookups. Composting toilets seem like a great alternative.

As affordable housing continues to be a major stressor, I hope county leaders will think creatively and embrace their opportunity to be allies by asking, “How can I help?” More flexible codes can support citizens trying to avoid homelessness and the landowners who want to be part of a solution, but who face steep fines from the county for noncompliance.

BRIDGET PALMER

Santa Rosa

Fees for solar

EDITOR: The California Public Utility Commission’s argument that rooftop solar owners should pay for use of the grid beyond the $5 per month we are already paying is one-sided and flawed. We also buy power during the dark winter months, which includes payment of grid fees.

As we have invested $30,000 to $40,000 in a solar power generation capability that benefits the utilities, they should be thanking us for our investment. We provide additional electric capacity, especially during peak times, reducing their need to build more generation plants or buy expensive out-of-state power, as well as helping them meet their carbon dioxide emission goals.

During unplanned and planned power outages, we can keep the lights on and refrigerators working without noisy polluting portable generators. PG&E never reimbursed us for the food spoiled when they turned off the power.

If PG&E had properly maintained their grid, they might not have burned our houses to the ground in 2017. Do rooftop solar systems look any different than distributed power generation or community aggregators (Sonoma Clean Power)?

But most of all, we are helping control emissions that contribute to climate change.

JERRY GLADSTONE

Santa Rosa

Omicron overreaction

EDITOR: Our entire society is quaking in terror about omicron. In fact, it is proving to be less dangerous despite being easily transmissible. I’m disappointed that the powers that be are stoking this hysteria. Look at the death rates, look at the hospitalizations. Far below any other surge we’ve been through.

Yes, get vaxxed. Yes, get a booster. No, don’t panic and cower like scared little children.

New strains of the common cold arise each year. Nothing to get all upset about.

ANDREW HAYNES

Petaluma

The brewing battle

EDITOR: War is coming, domestic war, civil war. Not a Republican vs. Democrat war, but decency and the rule of law against tyranny and power. You can read about it, you see it and feel it. Clearly the tides are moving in a direction that will once again pit brother against sister, parent against child.

It’s on the rise, the daily drip, drip, drip of truth drying up. Why? Because decent people are sick and tired of main street politics and led by fear. This battle, this civil war is another attack on our democracy. It’s not just coming, it’s here. In your neighborhood, at the grocery store, the workspace, radio, television and social media. Why, you ask. Because we are letting it happen, drip by drip.

Decency or fear, what drives you? Be brave, stand up and remember the past. We can change the tides that divide us as we did in 1775 and 1861. Have courage, for now is the time to change the tides of tyranny. Which side will you be on?

RICHARD R. NORGROVE

Windsor

