Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Insurance nightmare

EDITOR: We live in a rural part of Sonoma County that was ravaged by the Tubbs fire in 2017. We lost structures and our well pump system; our insurance paid accordingly. We didn’t join the lawsuit against PG&E. We have a barn that survived the flames (we watered the siding before the flames hit). All of our neighbors’ houses burned.

Each year since the fire, our insurer threatened cancellation, but the state had safeguards to protect consumers from cancellation within one year of a catastrophic fire, which protected us for the past three years. In 2021, our policy was canceled, and our broker could only find one replacement, a policy that cost $11,000 for one year.

The free market isn’t a solution to the current insurance market here or in surrounding counties. If this is allowed, these cities, towns and businesses will be priced out for the middle class to live and work here.

Please research this problem and write about it, so that everyone understands what is at stake. Our ability to live here as good citizens, to work, pay taxes, donate to charity and support community — all of that is at stake if we cannot afford to live here.

These insurance costs are untenable for middle-class people.

ANNE PENTLAND

Calistoga

Water supply at risk

EDITOR: Most people in Sonoma County are unaware of the long journey water takes from Lake and Mendocino counties to their faucets for their showers, a glass of water or washing dishes.

If you live in northern Sonoma County or inland Mendocino County, you might want to get into the debate, or at least get concerned about your ability to have a stable source of water. Removal of Scott Dam would eliminate the mechanism to manage Russian River water on a year-round basis, leaving Lake Mendocino to dry up in a prolonged drought.

Until the environmental studies are funded and completed, water supply reliability cannot be assured for our families, fish or firefighting. Let’s see the science.

CAROL CINQUINI

Santa Rosa

Stand up for democracy

EDITOR: As I sit in my rebuilt abode, perusing The Press Democrat, my mind wanders from one devastation to the next, ever hopeful that a bit of good news will surface. Alas, it is elusive!

The holidays are behind us, and a fresh year has begun, yet with the reminder of Jan. 6, 2021, the “day of reckoning,” still fresh in our minds, I wonder how we as Americans will ever come to terms with the insurrection that nearly destroyed our democratic principles.

Have so many fallen sway to blatant fabrications fostered by the previous administration, stoked by extremists and aided by those unwilling to take a stand against impending doom?

Will our democracy erode into a fascist state? I for one will not permit that to pass. Not on my watch.

M.J. GIRARD

Santa Rosa

‘One bite at a time’

EDITOR: Like the majority of the country, I’m disappointed that the Build Back Better bill has stalled in the Senate. I think it’s time for the Democrats to face the reality that there isn’t a clear majority to pass such a sweeping piece of legislation and instead eat it like a juicy steak — one bite at a time.

Who knows, it might even get some bipartisan support or, if not, paint Republican politicians into an uncomfortable corner trying to explain why they oppose legislation that’s popular with their constituents.

I suggest starting with effective climate bills such as Save Our Future in the Senate and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in the House. Both bills would put a price on carbon that would be rebated to us as monthly dividend, which would more than offset the resulting price increases for the lower 60% of the population. The bills include border adjustments that would act as a tariff on imported goods that were produced with a high carbon footprint.

An added bonus is that they would stimulate the economy in the industries that are needed for a sustainable future.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Desmond Tutu’s greatness

EDITOR: Much has been written about the life and death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Praise has poured from world leaders, including President Joe Biden, who said “his courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa.” Yet, incredibly, one must search the media long and hard to find mention of Tutu’s vocal support of Palestinian struggles against present-day apartheid and Israeli military occupation since 1967.

I question anyone’s right to eulogize Tutu’s greatness while supporting Israeli apartheid in Palestine. Such duplicity is hypocritical and unacceptable. To this, Tutu said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Tutu was the dismantling architect of apartheid in South Africa. He traveled several times to Palestine and Israel and saw the cruel and tyrannous system of apartheid imposed by the Israeli government on Palestinians. And he said that what he saw in Palestine is worse than South Africa’s apartheid. Still, I yearn, work and pray for justice in Palestine, a hope rooted in a deep conviction I share with Tutu, who said: “The liberation of Palestine will liberate Israel, too.”

THERESE MUGHANNAM-WALRATH

Santa Rosa

