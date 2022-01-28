Friday’s Letters to the Editor

In defense of senators

EDITOR: Someone should speak up in defense of the recent actions of Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. My political friends seem reluctant to do so; this is my on-duty shift. Legislation on the subject of voting that is drafted and passed by one party over the opposition of the other party will simply be repealed or reversed when the other party is in the majority.

Some of the content of the recently rejected bill is essential to the survival of our democracy, and quite a lot of the remainder is good. But some of it arguably would be an unnecessary imposition of federal control over authority the Constitution assigns to the states.

Manchin and Sinema have supported the most important provisions of this bill and worked hard to secure Republican support. They have been trying to ensure that the end result is of bipartisan origin and thus less vulnerable to reversal when — whether sooner or later — Republicans again control Congress.

It was unwise of Democrats to try to force this legislation through without the support of at least some of the other party. To quote someone: Don’t let the search for perfection block achievement of the good.

RAYMOND ALDEN

Santa Rosa

Road to E Pluribus Unum

EDITOR: I greatly appreciated Karen Fitzgerald wonderful idea (“Education for rioters,” Letters, Jan. 15). Missing from her plan, however, is the importance of understanding and building rapport with her proposed “students” — convicted Jan. 6 rioters.

I have worked in special education settings for decades, often with resistant and angry children and teens. I have learned that the doors of knowledge don’t open under force or duress. “Sentencing” the rioters to education won’t work unless some bridges of understanding and compassion are built.

Yes, I know this is a big challenge in the face of the illogical beliefs and opinions espoused by many of these folks, but I believe there is a way. Donald Trump and his minions have gained and maintained power by stoking feelings of victimhood, anger and fear. Many of those who are vulnerable to his pitch have legitimate concerns.

We need to meet them with a sense of curiosity about these concerns. Push for things that worry them in their day-to-day life, not in the larger political world. Don’t rebut. Don’t argue. Don’t try to convince. Ask questions then listen. It’s where we have to start if we hope to get on the road back to E Pluribus Unum.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

County’s rapid response

EDITOR: While I agree that the Sonoma County health department’s most recent COVID guidance seemed abrupt, it was an appropriate reaction to the alarming rise in cases. I disagree with the gist of your Jan. 18 editorial (“Virus rules need community input”). It seems to me that much of the community has convincingly demonstrated its inability to make rational choices where COVID-19 is concerned, as evidenced by the many vaccine holdouts who continue to pose a lethal threat to others.

From the outset of the pandemic, and continuing through omicron, countries that rapidly put in place restrictive measures have fared much better in terms of hospitalization and mortality rates. Vaccination should be mandatory, and strict mask and no-gather rules need to be installed and enforced. We are in year three of this misery solely because they have not been.

MICHAEL ROFKAR

Santa Rosa

Start over, do better

EDITOR: Repeat desecration of a memorial to people murdered in the Holocaust is “vandalism” at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, not a hate crime? And leaving “shalom” off art called unity is not intentional (“Split view on unity art,” Jan. 21)? Say antisemitism in every language.

Leaving Japanese off when we just had an exhibition at the museum noting contributions from Japanese Americans in Santa Rosa? Miss the Matsuri festival at Julliard Park? Say prejudice in every language.

Given the task to exclude, the public art committee did it without thinking. Census information changes. Use your brains and hearts, look around, where’s unity in standing by a decision to exclude?

And now I’m asked to honor their work and to empower this myopic effort and to pay for it? This is F-level work, understood in any language.

No Greek, either! Well, here’s the olive branch — question the premise of an assignment to exclude. Think, learn from this experience, start over, try again and do better.

Shalom.

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Missing the big picture

EDITOR: Talk about tone deaf. First sell off the Chanate Road property to the highest bidder and leave the city of Santa Rosa to deal with the fallout. Then deny the request of one of the most beloved and successful organizations in the county for a timeline extension to study the wildlife corridor through the Sonoma Developmental Center (“Plea to ‘reset the clock,’ ” Jan. 14).

Sonoma Land Trust has enabled this county to be the beautiful and healthy place it is today for humans and wildlife. I trust them to keep doing this incredibly important work, and I’m shocked, disappointed and angry that the Board of Supervisors doesn’t have their back.

When’s the next election? I can’t wait to elect some people to the board who can see the big picture and actually appreciate what and who make this place unique.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

