Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Government can build

EDITOR: In Pete Golis’ Sunday column, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers identifies one of the roots of our present housing crisis: “Government doesn’t build houses” (“Housing merry-go-round keeps going around and around”). But that hasn’t always been the case. From the New Deal through the 1960s, the federal government funded over a million public housing units constructed by local government authorities.

Loosening local zoning laws, as California is doing, is an important step toward more housing. To fully address the crisis, though, we can’t rely on the market alone. Indeed, the existing housing “market” already relies heavily on subsidies for homeowners, like the mortgage interest tax deduction.

Instead, we need a new federal commitment to homes for all. If we can spend nearly a trillion dollars a year on the military, there’s no reason we can’t afford to provide, in the words of the 1949 Housing Act, “a decent home and a suitable living environment for every American.”

JOEL BATTERMAN

Santa Rosa

LeBaron’s style and class

EDITOR: Gaye LeBaron has informed, educated and entertained me for more than 25 years. Her columns were insightful and always written with style and class. That she is now retiring leaves a hole I can only hope other Press Democrat staff members can fill. May LeBaron find all she seeks in the years ahead, and may she take up the editorial board’s invitation to revisit the paper once in a while (“Saluting Gaye’s remarkable career,” Editorial, Sunday).

RALPH MELARAGNO

Santa Rosa

No war in Ukraine

EDITOR: The forever wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan ended with the same outcome. After a great loss of life and treasure, the enemy we fought seized power.

In defiance of the proverbial definition of insanity, we are preparing for another war in another remote area of the world, because an old enemy threatens to invade its neighbor or overthrow its government. Have we not learned anything from the recent past?

While Vladimir Putin may be a thug, any Russian president would be concerned about the United States, a longtime adversary, encircling his homeland with a military alliance including states formerly allied with Russia.

Since NATO was created to block Soviet expansion and the Soviet Union no longer exists, what is the logic for continuing NATO and expanding it to surround Russia? Despite promises by Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, NATO grew by 14 countries, 11 on Russia’s doorstep.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic and climate crisis, which can only be attacked effectively through diplomacy and international cooperation, isn’t this the wrong crusade at the wrong time? Before we back into another war, President Joe Biden and our European partners should negotiate a peace agreement with Russia.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

A truly inept ‘dude’

EDITOR: T.K. McDonald labeled President Joe Biden a “dude” who is inept, incompetent and insulting (“Biden’s news conference,” Letters, Jan. 27). He added that he has no core beliefs. Apparently, McDonald was visiting another planet when Donald Trump was president. I suggest he watch and carefully listen to all Trump’s news conferences; he will see a true example of a “dude” who is inept, incompetent and extremely insulting.

TOM SCHMIDT

Cazadero

A union for Amy’s

EDITOR: I have loved and used Amy’s Kitchen products for many years. So, I was extremely disappointed to learn that Amy’s Kitchen is violating its progressive principles by opposing efforts by its workers to organize for better conditions at work. In particular, the company has hired a union avoidance firm. They may have violated worker rights because the union is in the process of filing several unfair labor practice charges. Amy’s Kitchen should let its workers organize without interference and should welcome their formation of a union.

Without their own organization, workers will have no real voice. Workers at Amy’s need better pay, more safety at work and better health insurance. The company should be listening and working with them, not using its considerable resources to fight them.

KIMBERLEE KELLER

Sebastopol

Failure of journalism

EDITOR: The headline “Study: Gas stoves bad for planet,” across the top of the Jan. 28 Nation World section, reveals a failure of journalism. The article describes how individual consumers put pollutants into the air and ignores industry practices that dwarf the contributions of individuals.

Right now, North Dakota oil producers are burning billions of cubic feet of natural gas because it isn’t profitable for them to capture the gas they release in drilling. It is easier to burn it at the source than to transport it to be used by people trying to keep warm in the winter or cook food.

Journalists all too often emphasize the contributions that an individual can make while they remain silent about the everyday practices of big industry that vastly outweigh the contributions of individuals.

We can all do our part to help global warming, and journalists could do their part in fairly pointing out the largest sources of the pollutants onto our planet. Fossil fuel industries continue investing billions in extraction, while legislators wring their hands, talk and do nearly nothing and journalists talk about how consumers can make small contributions to help slow global warming.

DAVID WALRATH

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.