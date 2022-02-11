Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Water and wine

EDITOR: Unfortunately, it looks like we might have another dry winter. Because we were asked to cut 20%, over the past two years I’ve spent around $20,000 ripping out my lawn, relandscaping, buying water-

efficient appliances and fixtures and installing a rooftop water collection system. My wife and I take fewer showers and watch our toilet habits. We’re up to 30% savings.

Over the years I have read in your paper about the problems ranchers are having growing feed and about homeowners’ wells going dry. But not a single time are vintners mentioned as having any water issues.

I sent an email to each county supervisor asking how wineries are saving, not managing, but saving water. I had to send it four times to each before I got a single reply. It was basically a news release mentioning how they were “ensuring holistic water usage” by the wineries. Whatever that means.

Well, I’m going to be a lot less judicious in my water usage habits until I hear vintners are doing their part. I’m tired of jumping through hoops and spending money to ensure wineries make their bottom line.

GREGG GRUBIN

Santa Rosa

Assessing SMART’s cost

EDITOR: I am pleasantly surprised that after many questions posed over the years, SMART has shown more transparency with its ridership numbers (“Riders coming back to SMART,” Feb. 5). I found a more complete ridership disclosure on sonomamarintrain.org. My one big question is this: While it is encouraging to see more riders coming back, what kind of subsidies are we paying?

I realize that almost all public transportation rail lines are subsidized, but I cannot find out where SMART has these listed. I would like to know where to get this important information as it, along with ridership numbers and revenue, would be a more accurate way of determining the cost to taxpayers.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

Forgetting history

EDITOR: The Art in Public Places Committee’s attempt to name all languages spoken in Santa Rosa is a fool’s errand. In 2017, a mural was painted at Bayer Farm that was to include representation of “all cultures found in Roseland.” That too was a fool’s errand, and it was decided that the dozen circles would represent “traditional folk art from five continents” instead.

We all know that those who don’t remember their history tend to repeat history’s mistakes. And so with Unum. If the Art in Public Places Committee had remembered the failures at Bayer Farm or had they selected “The Dome,” the community’s first choice for a downtown sculpture, it wouldn’t be in the pickle it now finds itself.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Potter Valley’s future

EDITOR: Your Feb. 2 article made clear what’s at stake in the future of the Potter Valley Project but left out some important points (“Power plant plan falls apart”). Your readers may not realize the Two-Basin Solution Partnership completed studies funded by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that show it’s technically feasible to remove both dams while maintaining water diversions into the Russian River.

The article also neglected to include the perspective of the region’s first inhabitants. The Round Valley Indian tribes are fighting to assure the Eel River fishery, on which the tribes have relied to sustain their people and way of life since time immemorial, is protected and restored. Restoring the Eel River to health would be one way to right long-standing historical wrongs against local tribes.

The fates of the Eel River’s salmon and steelhead fisheries and Russian River water users’ access to water diversions rest in the hands of PG&E. The utility should act with all due haste to set a course for a sustainable water future for our region. Neither the fish nor the people who depend on this water can afford to wait years, or even decades, to resolve these issues.

DARREN MIERAU

North Coast director, California Trout

Hunting feral pigs

EDITOR: State Sen. Bill Dodd’s proposed wild pig legislation is deeply flawed and should be modified (“Feral pigs are in state’s crosshairs,” Editorial, Feb. 3). It correctly declassifies feral pigs as neither a “game” or “nongame” animal but reclassifies them in a new and bizarre “exotic game” class. His bill also imposes a $15 validation fee to destroy a destructive invasive species. What next, a validation fee to destroy yellow jackets, Argentine ants, Medflies, piranha, etc.?

A more ecologically responsible change in the law would be to add feral pigs to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s “California’s Invader” list, drop all fees and replace the proposed language with one simple but effective line — “Go get ’em.”

CURTIS ASHBECK

Santa Rosa

Investing in solar

EDITOR: Solar roof tops are an investment, and it takes nine to 12 years to recover the cost. So those of us who put out money to have solar installed took a gamble that things would work out well. Then, power rates increased after the fires. Yes, we are all paying PG&E for its negligence. Solar was hyped as a responsible way to help the community. Now we are viewed in a poor light.

WALTER RISSE

Santa Rosa

