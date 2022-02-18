Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Managing resources

EDITOR: We must keep hospitals open for cancer patients, labor and delivery and those recovering from a heart attack, stroke or car accident. Vaccinated patients should not experience “no room at the inn” because unvaccinated neighbors exhaust health care workers and deplete scarce resources. So how do we protect our health care infrastructure, especially as mask mandates end and vaccination levels remain stagnant?

What if we try a new approach? As a former health care attorney who worked on policy and ethics issues, I propose a seismic shift in practice: legislators should consider protecting facilities that place unvaccinated adult patients at the end of emergency department and ICU triage lines. Such a plan would mirror organ donor transplant rules that prioritize lifesaving organs for vaccinated patients, in recognition that vaccinated patients have a higher likelihood of survival. A similar case could be made for ICU space as more variants emerge.

Hospitals are already engaging in triage, determining who should receive scarce resources. Perhaps vaccination status should be one more protected factor for overwhelmed hospitals to consider as we consider who is most likely to survive the receipt of increasingly scarce resources.

TERRY LEACH

Healdsburg

Revealing character

EDITOR: I’ve always held that participation in sports cannot only build character but also, and more importantly, reveal it. Nothing is more revealing than the actions of Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands, who was ejected from his daughter's high school basketball game for threatening a referee (“Mayor ejected from game,” Feb. 10).

I live in a different part of the county, but were I a Cloverdale resident I would not want this guy representing my city. Moreover, his failure to apologize for grossly overreacting, when he was later questioned, is more disturbing.

I compare this with the actions of my niece, a basketball Division 4 Player of the Year in Southern California last year, who, on her senior night, by her own initiative, gave up her Newport Harbor High starting spot to a senior who hadn’t started all year. Let’s have more of that kind of selflessness, than the self-absorbed, over reacting, out of control actions of politicians and parents.

TOM MAKIN

Rohnert Park

A bad move for county

EDITOR: So, Sonoma County wants more, newer office space. Most people would agree. I do. How that’s accomplished doesn’t seem too difficult. The present location is 82 acres in size. Start by bulldozing the old buildings one at a time, then when that one is replaced, repeat. Or just build on vacant land that already exists.

Why move everything except the jail into downtown Santa Rosa? Why buy different property when you can develop the land you already own? The price tag recently reported would seemingly be sufficient to build beautiful roomy office that we could admire for years. Transit and freeway proximity at the Sears site already exist. This is a bad idea that has some underlying scheming associated with it. I urge The Press Democrat to investigate.

KARL REYNOLDS

Larkfield

Seeking unity

EDITOR: California observes Feb. 19 as the Day of Remembrance for when President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, resulting in 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry being forcibly interned in remote inland camps for the duration of World War II.

We lived in tar paper shacks in the Topaz camp in Utah, surrounded by high wire fences with guard towers housing armed riflemen. My family was there from 1942 to 1945. My father volunteered for the Army in 1943 and fought in Europe with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He wrote a book about Topaz and Army life. A more general reference is topazstories.com, which is the basis for an exhibit in Salt Lake City.

Let’s not dwell on the past but ensure that other groups do not suffer because they are different. For example, unite families separated at the border where children are still housed in temporary facilities; prevent states from having voting laws that disenfranchise minorities, and stop hate crimes against Jewish and Asian people.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Trump’s plumbing

EDITOR: Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” reveals that staff in the White House during Trump’s presidency say they found documents periodically flushed down the toilet, CNN reported.

On Dec. 6, 2019, Trump said: “You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. Just dripping out, very quietly dripping out,” lowering his voice as he spoke about the drips. “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”

Put them together and it now makes sense why Trump opposes low-flush toilets. They make it really hard to destroy papers that should have gone to the National Archives. My guess is that’s where the translator’s notes went after his meetings with Vladimir Putin.

LAURENCE G. STERLING

Sebastopol

Signs of an apocalypse?

EDITOR: At the time, the Tubbs fire was billed as the largest, most destructive fire in California history. This was followed by the Camp fire, a worldwide pandemic and now a drought that’s the worst in 1,200 years. Fires, plagues, droughts — I’m not a religious person, but I’m beginning to think someone’s trying to get our attention.

DEBORAH COLYER

Santa Rosa

