Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Only way to stop Putin

EDITOR: The truth glaring at the United States is that the only way to stop Putin from annexing the rest of Ukraine is military force. Putin already alleges that Ukraine is not a real country. We squandered the time needed to reinforce Ukraine from within so that Putin would have to attack American forces to go beyond the Donbas region. Now, American air cover is the only deterrence that will stop further Russian advances into Ukraine. Maybe holding back was needed to force Putin to demonstrate to the world stripped of lies his actual agenda. Nonetheless, limiting ourselves to a non-military backup response now signals to Putin that this is his opportunity to annex Ukraine and get away with it. Putin’s ultimate goal is to reestablish the Iron Curtain. Sooner or later only a military pushback will stop Putin. If economic sanctions alone could guarantee peaceful cooperation, North Korea would not be what it is today.

JOHN J. KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

County’s antiquated plan

EDITOR: I'm curious why Sonoma County hasn't made serious efforts to learn to operate within the 21st century. The tip of the iceberg is the current plan to house county offices downtown in the Sears building footprint. All the contention surrounding this issue hides a deeper problem.

This is a problem that any Information Technology professional can point to — the lack of a digital infrastructure that both provides access to, and makes transparent the workings of county government. This is where county government needs to be centralized, not a 15-story office building.

Centralized offices are a way to control the time/space of county employees. It is an antiquated way of looking at government work. We don't pay professionals for their time. We pay them for their expertise. Non-professional persons working on a computer can do so anywhere.

The supervisors need to learn to think differently about "working for the county.” What does a bureaucracy that honors and trusts employees look like? Centralize the IT system so that there are clear communication pathways and areas of responsibility, and at bottom line, a way to let county employees feel valued as human beings.

County government needs to be centralized, but not in an office building.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

DUI dangers

EDITOR: Having lost family members to drunken driving and sat with the bereaved at several trials of impaired drivers who killed or maimed cyclists, I am somewhat disturbed by the expressions of support and forgiveness expressed by members of the Sonoma City Council upon learning of Councilman Kelso Barnett’s DUI arrest (“Sonoma vice mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI,” pressdemocrat.com).

People driving under the influence have killed 140 and injured more than 300 people in Sonoma County since 2008. Thirty percent of fatal crashes are caused by impaired driving.

Our culture is far too accepting of impaired driving, valuing one’s right to drive a car over others’ right to safety.

ERIS WEAVER

Cotati

Single-payer benefits

EDITOR: Joe Gaffney’s letter concerning California’s proposed single-payer health plan contained several misunderstandings (“Remaking health care,” Feb. 10). The benefits of single-payer are far superior to the best private health insurance plans, with no co-pays or deductibles. Everyone is covered, and no one can opt out. Not only can you keep your doctor, but you can access any doctor or hospital, unlike the current system.

From 2008 to 2018, employees’ share of premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance rose from an average of $3,394 a year to $5,431. And employers’ share for individual employees rose from $12,298 to $19,565 during that same time period.

In 2020, prior to COVID, 24% of non-elderly adults had problems paying medical bills, 21% failed to fill prescriptions, and 15% skipped needed medical care due to cost, all according to the Commonwealth Fund. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that cutting cost-sharing for 41.5 million people living below the poverty line would lift 8 million out of poverty.

Gaffney posed the question, “Is it worth trashing our entire health insurance system?” The answer is a resounding yes. We need to remake the most dysfunctional health care system in the developed world.

DR. NICK ANTON

Santa Rosa

Unfortunate name

EDITOR: Sunday’s restaurant review of the Truss Restaurant + Bar in Calistoga (“Casual luxury shines,” Feb. 20), operated by the Four Seasons Resort and Residences, included a description of one of their $18 signature cocktails, the Tom Joad Manhattan.

As many will remember, Tom Joad is the iconic main character in John Steinbeck’s award-winning 1939 novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” which depicts the desperate plight of the impoverished Joad family as they escape Dust Bowl Oklahoma seeking a better life in California. Unfortunately for the Joads, when they reach their destination, they find only more distress and poverty. The book ends with Tom’s sister offering her milk-filled breast to a starving elderly migrant.

In a time of increasing income and wealth inequality, where comparisons to the Gilded Age abound, why would the corporate managers so insensitively name a luxury cocktail after an anguished migrant worker? Are they trying to be cute? If so, perhaps they should create a milk punch cocktail called the Rose of Sharon for Tom’s sister’s selfless act.

ELIZABETH EVANS

Santa Rosa

Noisy cars

EDITOR: In the NewsWatch section under the World banner, there was an article about how France is testing a “sound radar” system that tracks and records vehicles making excessive noise (“France points sensors at vehicle noise,” Feb. 22). I am hoping that our City Council took note of that piece and will look further into deploying that technology here.

GREG ERVICE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.