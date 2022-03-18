Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Remember the Berlin airlift

EDITOR: Are we about to witness the equivalent of the 1948-1949 Berlin airlift or the 1956 Hungarian uprising?

What I remember of the Soviet Union crushing the Hungarian uprising is my father’s troubled voice as he concluded that instead of providing promised support of the Hungarian resistance to their Soviet-installed government, the United State did nothing. I felt shame that my country betrayed Hungarians.

The threat of an atomic war was as real in 1948 as it is today. Yet our leaders recognized that diplomacy alone would not stop the Soviet push to control more of Europe. NATO’s formation in 1949 provided the means to respond militarily against Soviet military aggression that made the Berlin airlift necessary.

Have we forgotten the lesson of the Berlin airlift? We have the means, but Vladimir Putin sees that no one has the will to stop his plan to reestablish the Iron Curtain. Putin knows the economic sanctions will in time stop, but land occupied will remain under his control. In the end we may have to declare Ukraine neutral with NATO protection to stop Putin’s plan.

JOHN J. KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Where did the money go?

EDITOR: On March 9, The Press Democrat published the amount of money Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa spent on homelessness services over two fiscal years (“Agency on homeless crisis hits reshuffle”). That number is $92.4 million. If there are, as reported, 2,700 homeless people in the area, that equates to $1,426 per individual for each month during that 24-month period.

If you factor in that half of the 2,700 don’t want to go indoors and abide by the rules, the number balloons to $2,853 per month per individual for people who wanted help. Where is this money going? What have we, the citizens, received in return?

Some people just want to party, some want help, and some cannot be helped. I am all for helping people who want to be helped. However, it seems that all the community received in return is more people camped out on sidewalks and more trash, with no end in sight.

Santa Rosa used to be a fine city. Now it looks like a war zone. I don’t know what the answer is, but throwing more money at this is not going to solve the problem.

R. MICHAEL ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

Trump and Ukraine

EDITOR: Rose Kostiuk Nowak wrote about “Trump and his followers who support Putin” and said, “I shudder to think if Trump had won the election” (“Pay attention,” Letters, March 6). Well, let us review recent history. Under Donald Trump’s predecessor (Barack Obama), Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea. A year into the term of Trump’s successor (Joe Biden), Putin invaded Ukraine. During Trump’s administration, Putin didn’t annex or invade anyone. If that represents support for Putin, I’m all for it. The fact is it’s quite possible that if Trump had won the election many Ukrainians would still be alive.

L. ROBERT HILL

Santa Rosa

Oil cutoff hurts the poor

EDITOR: As repulsive and heart-wrenching as it is to watch as Ukrainian citizens are slaughtered, we can’t establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. We can’t start a war between two nuclear powerhouses.

We need to deter Vladimir Putin — supply Ukraine with weapons, hit Russia with severe economic sanctions. But when it comes to cutting off gas and oil, we must be realistic. Many people in Sonoma County can afford higher gas prices and get by. But there are many who can’t — often people of color, immigrants who do essential work.

The March 7 paper hit the common threads of homelessness, poverty, mental illness and skyrocketing housing costs in multiple sections and articles. Many can’t cut their budgets to afford gas. Many thousands receive food boxes each week. They are food insecure, a sanitized way of saying they’re going hungry. If they cannot afford food, how can they possibly afford higher gas prices? It’s a choice between food, gas, utilities and medications.

There are too many who will truly suffer if we cut gas and oil from Russia. We must support Ukraine, but we can’t force this economic pain on our own community. It’s unsustainable.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Stand up to Russia

EDITOR: Here’s a question: What cause would it take to lay your life on the line? Maybe to save our freedom or protect our children? I ask because NATO seems to be doing everything humanly possible not to engage in a nuclear war with Russia.

I admit I was worried and believed that under no circumstance should we involve ourselves in the Ukraine situation. Mind our own business and we all live longer. Wrong. After seeing innocent children and women getting killed and hospitals getting bombed, I have to say I now see no reason to tiptoe around this mini-Mussolini.

We should meet Russia head on and make it clear that we are not fearful of a possible nuclear exchange. Some may consider this a suicidal mindset on my part. Like the Cuban missile crisis, sometimes you must lay your cards on the table. No sacrifice too big or small.

Have we forgotten John and Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Abraham Lincoln? To truly live and to be free, we cannot be fearful and must forge forward by any means necessary.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

