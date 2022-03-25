Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Renaming the river

EDITOR: I, like so many, have long loved spending time along the Russian River, enjoying its beauty, outdoor activities and Bohemian vibe. While calling it the Russian River only gave me mild pause in the past, it now makes me upset to the point that I am writing to suggest that we, the people, remove the Russian from the Russian River and pursue some form of renaming process. I would be interested to see how many people agree with me and perhaps what names they may have to offer. Same with Russian Gulch State Park, etc.

RYAN MURPHY

San Rafael

For an elected sheriff

EDITOR: In a country where democracy is under increasing challenge, why would the citizens of Sonoma County want to give up their right to vote for sheriff? An appointed sheriff would be beholden to the supervisors who selected them. I would think that our chief law enforcement officer should be accountable to the citizens. Then, if he or she wants another term, he or she would have to do a job commensurate with the needs of the county, not the whims of the supervisors. In his March 19 letter, David Rampton almost insultingly wrote, “Can voters really know who is the best choice?” (“For an appointed sheriff”). I would say that our supervisors have made many questionable choices, and reform is necessary to give the people of Sonoma more choice not less.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

A conflict for Gore?

EDITOR: The Press Democrat has been a consistent proponent of transparency in government, which I strongly support. A recent example is the March 15 editorial concerning the Board of Supervisors’ violation of the Brown Act in the redistricting process (“A lesson in open meeting law for county supervisors”). That’s why I was surprised to read the article concerning a 45% lowering of taxes in Sonoma County for the cannabis industry (“Taxes paid by pot growers slashed,” March 17). The article included several quotes from Supervisor James Gore, who voted in favor of the reduction without mentioning that his sister-in-law is in the cannabis business.

And the only way I knew that was by searching for information concerning her after reading a Press Democrat article in January about her cannabis business, an article that never mentioned her relationship with a member of the Board of Supervisors.

The only way Gore will recuse himself from future votes on this matter will be if he feels pressure from the public. And the only way the public will know of these potential conflicts of interest is if The Press Democrat practices what it preaches concerning transparency.

TIM TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

Save the Town Green

EDITOR: As the urban designer/Windsor resident with a plan to finish off the north side of the Town Green using a hotel, shops and housing in 2014, I have been supportive of the Civic Center project. Recently, however, I have become deeply opposed to the hotel developer and his plans. He proposes to remove the existing street and parking on the north side of the green in order to glue his private hotel directly to the public Town Green.

If his hotel is allowed to be the only building directly on the green, it would appear to be the hotel’s private backyard instead of Windsor’s public plaza. This is in violation of Windsor’s planning documents. He has made no effort in three-plus years to retain our downtown street and parking, as repeatedly requested.

His pedestrian mall idea from the 1970s failed spectacularly in Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa and fails 89% of the time nationally. This developer is out of sync with the unique public realm that we have been nurturing in Windsor since the 1990s.

Please vote for Mike Wall in the special Town Council election to end Windsor’s exclusive negotiating agreement with this developer.

LOIS FISHER

Windsor

Supply and demand

EDITOR: During the height of the pandemic, about a year and a half ago, the price of gasoline was low. But I also remember roads and highways had scant traffic. People weren’t driving because they were locked down. So, if Mick Melendez wants lower gasoline prices, he should advocate for another lockdown (“High gas prices are Biden’s fault,” Close to Home, March 16). Lower demand leads to lower prices at the pump.

WILLIAM SPENCE

Sebastopol

A gas-saving tip

EDITOR: In the tips to save gas in your Monday edition, you missed one. How about slowing down the speed at which one drives? I see people going 80 mph on the freeway all day long. Just a thought.

DEBORAH GWEN VOGAN

Santa Rosa

Newman’s solution

EDITOR: The solution to the dominance of Cardinal Newman High School’s girls basketball team is obvious (“League wants to see less of Newman,” Sunday): Newman should resign from the North Bay League and join another league or form a new league comprised of area private schools. For example, there is a league of private schools in and around San Francisco that might be willing to accept Newman.

How can Newman feel any legitimate pride in winning every league game over the past eight years by an average margin of 45 points? Plus, why would the school want to stay where it obviously is not wanted?

Leaving the NBL would be a win for Newman, a win for the NBL and a win for competitive parity — a flat-out no-brainer.

JAY CLEM

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.