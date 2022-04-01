Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Left out, again

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to offset rising gas prices with a tax refund for each registered vehicle. Sounds good until you hear it even goes to those with electric cars and to the state’s wealthiest residents. Guess those millionaires need help filling their Ferraris.

Then there’s the leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, who have their own proposal. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon want to give refunds for each taxpayer (including everyone but the wealthiest 10%).

All I can say is, here we go again. Just as with the Golden State stimulus checks, people on Social Security and disability would be left out. Their money doesn’t come from earned income and in most, if not all, cases they aren’t required to file tax returns. So those who need the help the most will be left out, again.

Nice job, politicians.

BECKY BONKOWSKI

Petaluma

Constitutional protections

EDITOR: It would seem that many of our representatives who wish to enact state laws that conflict with established federal law could benefit from a quick lesson on the 14th Amendment. It is not long, does not use words they may not know and is not difficult to understand. In fact, in my day, these things used to be taught in middle school.

Section One: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of a citizen of the United States.”

Section Five: “The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this Article.”

Thus, interference with one’s ability to marry the person of one’s choice, to choose to have a child or not, to read any book, to vote — to name just a few of those privileges and immunities currently at risk in some states — is unconstitutional.

That isn’t hard to understand at all, is it? Perhaps knowledge of the Constitution should be a test required of all those who seek elective office.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Restoring peace

EDITOR: Since the beginning of time, there have been individuals driven to dominate and lord over the peoples of this world — a sad situation that in all probability will never change. With the weaponry now just a touch away, massive destruction and annihilation are at the whim of those who possess the power and will to force the hands of reason.

What course of action shall be taken to quell this thirst of power? To quiet the storms and restore peace? Has the hand of God been lost to previous generations, is the solution within our hands alone? What price must be paid to secure peace? We must answer the call, united and with resolve, else all may well be lost.

M.J. GIRARD

Santa Rosa

Banning books

EDITOR: In August, the Taliban pledged to allow Afghan girls to attend secondary school, but this month they reneged on that promise, breaking the hearts and dreams of those forward-looking girls. Better to keep them pregnant teen brides in Taliban-sanctioned seventh century ignorance.

At least this nation’s Taliban, Donald Trump’s Republican Party, aims higher: the early 19th century. According to the disturbing “secret censorship effort” article, in mostly red states, books are being banned, and some politicians are even calling librarians “cockroaches” (“Books quietly banned,” March 23).

GOP Sen. Joe McCarthy’s malevolent attacks on innocent people in the 1950s started with one dreaded question: “Are you now or have you ever been a communist?” Now “librarian” may replace “communist.”

When Trump infamously said, “I love the poorly educated,” it was code for “ignorant,” and the ignorant prefer to get their “news” from Facebook, Fox and anti-democracy conspiracy theorists like Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Marjorie Taylor Greene, et al.

Next time you decide to curl up with a good book, remember that “QAnon: An Invitation to the Great Awakening” doesn’t qualify as “good.” Instead, make it Timothy Snyder’s brilliant “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” and learn what Trump supporters are too ignorant to comprehend.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Defend democracy

EDITOR: Vladimir Putin, along with his admirer Donald Trump and others, is bad news for the people of Russia, the people of Ukraine, the people of America, the people of the world and for freedom and democracy everywhere.

The time to prevent tyranny is now. The time to stand up for freedom and democracy is now. The time to speak out and be counted is now. The time is now to put “we the people” first. Democracy works when everyone votes and every vote counts, no exceptions. Defend and cherish it. Don’t let Russia and Ukraine happen to America. Think, vote, act. Now.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

What about gouging?

EDITOR: Hem Bhana blames higher gas prices on the law of supply and demand (“Energy prices are global,” Letters, March 24). Reasonable, but it doesn’t explain why gas prices spiked just as people started to emerge from COVID mitigations. Or why the rejection of Russia energy sources, which accounts for only 8% of our needs, would account for the steep rises we see at the pump. On the other hand, in the last decade or so, many companies have exploited catastrophes to increase profits.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

