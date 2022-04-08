Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Putin: A barbarian

EDITOR: Vladimir Putin is a barbarian. He rules his country through fear of incarceration, or worse, if people disobey his dictates or question him. He permits no opposition or competition. He is a tyrant. He doesn’t love his people, he subjugates them. There is no free speech, free press or right to protest government dictates.

Proof of this assessment is Putin’s history, and the war of terror and destruction he is conducting. He has done this in Syria, Crimea, Chechnya and elsewhere. He presents bogus excuses for murderous actions. In this he is not unlike other nations, including our own in Iraq and Vietnam and too many Latin American countries where the U.S. fomented coups and upheld dictatorships. But that is no justification for Putin’s war in Ukraine.

It’s irrelevant in these comments to propose explanations as to why Putin is raining hell on Ukraine. That’s for self-appointed social media foreign policy experts to proffer endless speculation about. Suffice to say this man is a sociopath without regard for human life or the suffering of others. The hard evidence is plainly visible every day and night.

Whatever might happen isn’t known, but we can hope that this criminal violation against humanity will soon cease. Permanently.

WILL SHONBRUN

Sonoma

A callous crime

EDITOR: In 1976, Frederick Newhall Woods and two accomplices buried 26 elementary school children alive. Recently, he was recommended for parole (“Parole urged for 1976 school bus hijacker,” March 26). Gov. Gavin Newsom could have the full state Parole Board review the decision, but as it is not a murder case, he cannot overturn the recommendation.

Newsom’s father, William Newsom, supported parole of the convicted kidnappers, and two have been released. This is so wrong it hurts. As a 16-year-old at the time, I was horrified at the whole thing. The children were moved from their hijacked bus to a buried tractor trailer. Only by sheer determination, one boy helped by others dug his way out so they could be rescued.

While I support releasing elderly inmates for some crimes, the gravity of this act demands no parole. I don’t mind a part of my taxes supporting imprisonment of such a callous criminal. Newsom is up for reelection. He needs to make his opinion on this clear. Voters of all parties need to know.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

Those White House losses

EDITOR: Eighteen minutes of Richard Nixon’s Watergate tapes went missing. Eight hours of Donald Trump’s insurrection day phone calls are missing. Hmm.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Which is a big deal?

EDITOR: Regarding the April 1 article about Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore being fined for violating state income rules on Form 700, the statement of economic interests: It is important to note that Form 700 is not an income tax form, but a method for open and transparent government and to identify potential conflicts of interest (“Gore fine for income form violation”).

As Bob Stern said in the referenced article, “It’s not something that people should be overly concerned about.” I read that as it was no big deal.

So, what exactly did Gore do, or in this case not do? He identified income but did not identify the source, his wife’s company, called Hello Alice. It’s a company to be proud of. Gore simply made a clerical error.

How about Andy Springer, who is challenging Gore’s in the 4th District? According to a March 29 article, there’s a litany of alleged issues: outstanding federal, state and county taxes and penalties (under various versions of Springer’s name); failure to secure workers’ compensation benefits; failure to obtain business licenses; failure to register his company with the state; and that’s just what the article reported (“Records: Candidate owes taxes”). Seems like a pretty big deal to me.

ARTHUR DEICKE

Santa Rosa

Preserving ‘calm’

EDITOR: The drive through the Sonoma Development Center is one of the area’s few remaining places of calm. Please do not make Arnold Drive a copy of Highway 29 through St. Helena in the Napa Valley. Yes, we need more affordable housing. If we could manage to do that without slipping in more market-rate housing or tourist attractions, that would be beneficial in the grand scheme of things. We need open spaces. We need corridors that aren’t stop-and-go traffic. We need to find balance between growth and preservation. We also need to be mindful of potential wildfires and focus growth in cities and minimize growth in wooded corridors.

CASSANDRA EGAN

Santa Rosa

