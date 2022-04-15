Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Replace the U.N.

EDITOR: I invite your readers to read about Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, who in 1936 attempted to get the League of Nations to punish Italy for crimes against his people. It is the same scenario 76 years later in Ukraine by Russia.

What Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s and Selassie’s words illustrate is the ineffectiveness of a world body where one or more criminal nations can veto any action that might mitigate the crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine.

Most folks who don’t know history point to United Nations forces fighting against North Korea and China as examples of what is possible. No, it isn’t. The Soviet delegate to the Security Council at the time stormed out, which allowed other members to create a U.N. force to fight communism in Korea. Now, the Russians and Chinese are cognizant of their veto power in the Security Council. Nothing will happen against Chinese or Russian aggression.

The fact of the matter is that the U.N., while emotionally a good idea, has outlived its value and effectiveness at stopping aggression. It is time to disband the U.N. and create a more effective body with similar democratic values and the collective ability to stop criminal regimes.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Amazon’s withdrawal

EDITOR: How should we view Amazon’s decision to cancel a major expansion in Sonoma County because of the county permitting process (“Amazon puts brakes on local expansion,” April 7)? Is the cup half empty in that we lost out on 400-600 well-paid jobs plus major construction business to build out the Sonoma and airport fulfillment centers? This would have added millions of dollars to the county economy. Or is the cup half full, where wise county regulatory agencies saw major traffic, parking and environmental degradation from Amazon’s proposed expansions and saved us from a bad idea? I hope The Press Democrat’s investigative team will clarify the situation.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Scenes of war

EDITOR: Many thanks for publishing the graphic photos of Russian brutality in Ukraine on Sunday. We Americans are usually pampered and protected from anything “offensive” and therefore take our well-being for granted.

Fifty-five years ago, I was a combat Marine in Vietnam and witnessed scenes like this. They left searing images I cannot forget, but I learned that civilization is a thin veneer and how “inhumane” ordinary boys can be. To stop the Russians (and survive climate change) we need to toughen up, and these photos help. George F. Kennan taught us long ago that Russia’s leadership (not the people) is paranoid, unsophisticated and knows only force to provide security.

As with Stalin, the world must again draw a hard line to stop Russia’s military expansion and impose harsh unrelenting economic sanctions (and cyber warfare) for the indefinite future. It took more than 40 years for the Soviet Union to finally collapse, and we can do it again — if we are tough enough.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Capitalism works

EDITOR: Capitalism works well because those who run companies are greedy people whose only goal is to make as much money as possible, and we have rules and laws that prevent capitalists from creating monopolies, thus forcing them to compete with other companies by creating the best products at the best prices.

Think of the many rows of different products in a supermarket. Each customer’s purchase is a vote that determines the success or failure of capitalists, and because monopolies are prevented we also profit.

Our government doesn’t work well because it is a monopoly that dictates and controls everything. Now you might think this isn’t true because we have different political parties for which our citizens vote. But every two years we only vote to select the next operators of the ongoing monopoly.

Think of this: If we had a capitalist form of government, each of us could choose either the Republican or Democrat health care program, or which party’s school program, retirement program, etc. was best for us. Instead we elect greedy politicians whose only goal is to win the next election and keep their moneymaking schemes and power.

RON HOOPER

Santa Rosa

Be a grand juror

EDITOR: As a former grand juror and trainer with the California Civil Grand Jurors Association, I’m a strong advocate for civil grand jury service. It is one of the best opportunities for participatory governance in our county.

For most of us who have served, it’s a satisfying learning experience — and even fun — getting to know and work with a group of fellow citizens to help improve local government.

In recent years it seems to be a challenge for the court to fill all 19 seats and enough alternates for any vacancies during the term. So, l encourage my fellow residents to apply now.

DEE SCHWEITZER

Cotati

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.