Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Sugarcoating the news

EDITOR: Do you clear your headlines with Donald Trump? Saturday’s story about House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy wanting Trump out after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, then denying he wanted Trump out and blaming the liberal press for reporting it, then being caught in a lie by actual audiotapes, then calling Trump to appease him yet again could have been headlined in many different ways:

— Tapes prove Republican leader wanted Trump out after Jan. 6 insurrection.

— McCarthy caught in blatant lie about Trump’s Jan. 6 role.

— Minority leader flip-flops and lies about Trump’s responsibility for Jan. 6.

— McCarthy lies about Trump and Jan. 6, blames press for telling the truth.

Did The Press Democrat choose a headline that even hinted at this proof that one of the highest-ranking Republicans blamed Trump for the attack on Congress and thought Trump should resign? No. You chose to spin the story as a kiss-and-make-up between two buddies after a tiff — “McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite audio.”

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Voting for Calloway

EDITOR: I am a three-time parent with a child in the Mark West Union School District. My family and I lost our house in the Tubbs fire and had to relocate. During this time, we were forced to place our son in different schools as we rebuilt our life. Once we moved back home, we wanted to provide our son with the best possible opportunity for success.

It was clear there was a special type of leadership at Mark West. Superintendent Ron Calloway has provided guidance and shown his dedication to families like ours. Compassion and problem-solving are his strengths. His calm and thoughtful approach is what we needed. Through constant communication, we have always felt we were provided the most up-to-date information through these rough times. I believe the emotional toll on our children the past 4½ years could have long-lasting effects.

We need someone at the helm that has weathered the storm, someone who brings confidence and leadership. As a proud community member of Coffey Park, I know I am making the right decision by voting for Ron Calloway for Sonoma County school superintendent.

STEVE RAHMN

Santa Rosa

Milking the story

EDITOR: The large settlement of a retaliation claim involving Sonoma State University’s president and her husband’s conduct were worthy of reporting. However, your paper is milking the story by over coverage and repetition of the same storyline. One wonders how the paper could justify placing an April 21 banner headline that the SSU president might skip an open house event for prospective students. My husband and I saw the headline and laughed out loud. And this is not the only story the paper has handled in this way. Please stick to serious reporting and return the paper to the high quality, careful journal we have come to rely on and enjoy.

KIM CLEMENT

Santa Rosa

Don’t blame CEQA

EDITOR: The editorial disparaging the California Environmental Quality Act as the cause of the state’s failure to employ wildfire fuel ladder remedy is inaccurate as it ignores numerous facts (“Clearing way for fire prevention is overdue,” April 17).

There are 33 million acres of forestland in the state (and millions more combustible acres). Seventeen million of those acres are federal forestlands. CEQA has nothing to do with federal lands. Additionally, the Board of Forestry passed emergency rules allowing fuel treatment without going through CEQA. Note: Of the numerous completed projects inspected under these rules, 40% were found to be noncompliant with the state Water and Resources Code.

The real reason for failure to employ more fuel treatment operations is fear, organizing problems and politics. What happens if we screw it up (controlled burn gets away)? With limited resources and forests and streams in a mess, applied operations must be strategic.

CEQA requires an informed decision-making process. Look before you leap and fix things that can be fixed. The fact that CEQA was approved in 1970 is no reason to eliminate it. The U.S. Constitution (1787), the Clean Water Act (1972). Should we eliminate them?

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

Ecological burials

EDITOR: The article about burials at sea stumped me (“Why people choose sea burials,” Sunday). How is dumping more stuff into the ocean ecologically sound? Even if it is a body that will decompose, it’s still something the ocean doesn’t naturally have in it, especially a stainless steel casket. Perhaps getting composted is the better answer for human body disposal.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

