Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Making SR walkable

EDITOR: The pandemic has made clear how precious outdoor activity is to our physical and mental health. Walking, the simplest of human movement, has often taken a back seat to cars and bicycles. In my Larkfield neighborhood, it isn’t possible to walk safely to the northern Santa Rosa city limits. All that’s missing is one half-mile of concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter to create a safe walking opportunity between the schools, parks, Sutter and Kaiser medical facilities and grocery shopping, to name but a few universal needs.

A dangerous stretch of Old Redwood Highway goes between Cardinal Newman High and Kaiser’s northernmost facilities. I walk it anyway, but I wouldn’t let my grandchildren do it, even with my escort.

As I promote this beneficial community effort, I am told of the many obstacles in the way. Let’s do it anyway.

BOB CIPOLLA

Santa Rosa

University’s core function

EDITOR: Sunday’s article about Sonoma State University contained a statement that is telling about how liberal arts education is valued (“SSU facing big budget crunch”). An anonymous professor opined that the Legislature is more likely to fund higher education oriented around science, technology, engineering and mathematics than liberal arts. The professor thinks legislators don’t see the value of a liberal arts college.

The last sentence of SSU’s mission statement reads, “Sonoma State University prepares students for meaningful citizenship in a complex world.” STEM programs are part of this preparation. However, without a solid foundation in liberal arts, use of the scientific method too often remains narrow in focus. If legislators want graduates who are vehicles of social norms they don’t know how to question, by all means de-emphasize critical thinking, make SSU a polytechnic university and market individual STEM departments.

The anonymous professor’s comment points to a crucial issue. When value is largely measured by marketability, or star departments, a core function of higher education is diminished, if not lost. This core function is to graduate persons who create meaning using the learned ability to question whether what they are told is true. Out of this questioning the graduate works to be part of evolving social norms to make the world a better place.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

After Roe v. Wade

EDITOR: I would ask those who are so keen to strike down Roe v. Wade: Do you have a plan to care for the unwanted and unwelcome babies? Are you ready to take them in, feed, clothe and educate them? What about the sick and disabled infants? Do you have a plan to embrace and shelter them as well? Who will be there for the youngsters growing up discarded and angry? Will there be medical and emotional support for them? Anybody?

BARBARA MEDAILLE

Healdsburg

Supporting Tennenbaum

EDITOR: Here are some of the endorsements sheriff candidate Carl Tennenbaum has gathered: Sonoma County Democratic Club, SEIU Local 1021, North Bay Labor Council, Coalition for a Better Sonoma County, Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and Vice Mayor Natalie Rogers, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, former Healdsburg police Chief Susan Jones, human rights commissioner Kathleen Finigan and many others who are listed on his website.

Tenenbaum will create positive change for employees in the Sheriff's Office and for the diverse people of Sonoma County. He has my trust and support. I hope people who are undecided will look at carltforsheriff.com.

MEGAN GORDON

Santa Rosa

Problem with teachers

EDITOR: Here’s my two cents related to Anne Exton’s question about why the media, and people in general, see police unions as good and teachers unions as bad (“Judging unions,” Letters, April 28). I must have missed the media being harsh to teachers unions. If anything, I feel like the media has been a willing partner in shaping the do-no-wrong, hero image the teachers union loves to portray.

I know many teachers, most of whom I consider to be great people. At one point in my life, I aspired to become a teacher. Just about every teaching friend I know has told me how hard their profession is. We are often told that teachers are heroes. In fact, my son’s teachers are throwing themselves a “teacher appreciation week” soon.

Here’s the problem for me. When our communities needed them the most, teachers essentially designated themselves nonessential. Instead of showing up to work like police, medical and construction workers, grocers, firefighters and countless others, they decided to hold out for their own safety.

Even after numerous demands were met, union teachers had to be forced back into “in person” learning. Meanwhile private school educators, police and the rest of us were dutifully moving forward with our responsibilities.

M.D. TURNER

Two Rock

