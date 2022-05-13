Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Refund taxes to taxpayers

EDITOR: Nothing makes more sense to me than proportionately refunding excess state taxes to those of us who actually paid the taxes. As a retired couple (and a native Californian), we have paid our share through the years. We do not wish to donate excess funds to the state of California.

There is legislation in place — the Gann limit, approved by voters in 1979 — to rein in politicians from spending money they have no right to spend. Please, consider giving back what is not yours to give and perform the duty that our democracy voted upon. Can we trust you to do the right thing?

LINDA LAMB

Santa Rosa

Light pollution

EDITOR: I am concerned about light pollution from expanding the Graton Resort and Casino. Already lights from the casino shine brighter than everything else across the valley. This is not Las Vegas. Light pollution is an environmental hazard. Stars of the night sky guide millions of birds, insects and bats on their migration routes. It is essential to design lighting to shine downward and only where needed, and to plant trees to block light from shining beyond the casino property.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Voting for Carter

EDITOR: After watching Los Cien’s candidate forum for Sonoma County superintendent of schools, I reached the same conclusion as The Press Democrat. Amie Carter is clearly the top choice. For her ideas for diversifying the teacher pipeline and improving student achievement, and her leadership experience working with multiple school districts on curriculum and instruction, she is most qualified for the job.

She is currently an assistant county superintendent of schools in Marin County, making her the only candidate with direct experience working in a county office of education. Leading a county office of education is what the county superintendent does. They don’t direct school districts, nor do they have the authority to be involved in individual school district’s union negotiations.

As a lifelong Democrat, I also want to share that I heard from multiple sources that the committee of local Democrats who interviewed the candidates recommended the Sonoma County Democratic Party endorse Carter. However, union members on the Democratic Central Committee rejected this as they didn’t want the party endorsing a different candidate than the teachers union. This illustrates that anyone who objectively listens to all the candidates reaches the same conclusion. Vote for Amie Carter.

ROY TENNANT

Sonoma

Democracy in action

EDITOR: With all the charges contained in emotional reactions to the purportedly undemocratic reversal of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, I have been waiting for our media to factually report what this reversal means. Allow me to put forward my unemotional common-sense interpretation.

Prior to Roe, the legality of abortion was under the purview of the democratically elected state legislatures. This had been delegated to the states through the 10th Amendment, i.e., the states (the voters) have authority over any issue of governance not specifically delegated by the Constitution to federal governance.

Ergo, restoring authority to determine the legality of abortion to the states, i.e., the voters, by any reversal of Roe would be an ultimate democratic action.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

A woman’s choice

EDITOR: This politicized Supreme Court is on the brink of overturning Roe v Wade. I am aghast and angered over any ruling that denies my right to make personal decisions regarding my body. This would return us back to the times that I remember when making abortions illegal did not stop women from getting abortions under unsafe conditions. Abortions will never be abolished, but safe abortions can be, and I find that abhorrent. I am not pro-abortion, but I am pro-choice, and neither my personal beliefs nor anyone else’s should override someone else’s beliefs and unique circumstances.

JUDY DAVIS

Petaluma

GOP shares blame

EDITOR: An April 28 article (“Biden’s climate ambitions flatline”) put the lack of progress on climate change on Joe Biden and Democratic senators (including Joe Manchin, a Democrat in name only). Hey, what about those 50 windbags on the other side of the aisle who have done absolutely nothing to prevent an unending chain of climate disasters, crop failures, forced migration and more facing their children and grandchildren? I’m not making this up; it’s in the latest consensus report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Wake up, the world is burning and they’re not even lifting a fiddle.

LAMAR LAMONT

Occidental

