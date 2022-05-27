Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Leaving? Let them go

EDITOR: In regard to the ‘new’ exodus from California, I suggest: let them go (“The exodus is on,” Letters, May 20). There is still a large influx of humanity who want to live in this upwardly mobile, diverse, coastal community that thinks of itself as liberal, despite California’s right-wing history.

I moved here from the East Coast in 1977. I am still glad I was able to do so. But from the beginning it has been hard to maintain the right to be here. Most of my friends moved to less-expensive environments. A gradual influx of people and upward pressure on home prices continues. Every year since 1979, I remarked on how the population pressure was intense. My new life partner and I bought a starter house in 1984. In a year, it doubled in value for no reason.

Positive and negative changes are integral to a changing life. And that is the only guarantee we have — change.

CARL SOKOL

Santa Rosa

Call out the GOP

EDITOR: Your May 17 editorial deplores the epidemic of hatred and violence our country is suffering and correctly identifies white nationalist ideology and easy access to firearms among the root causes of yet another terrorist attack on our soil, this time in Buffalo.

You exhort readers to honor victims of racial hatred by calling out and confronting racism and religious bigotry, and you rightly fix a share of the responsibility on “ranking members of Congress” and “cable news outlets,” but you fail to point out that ranking members of only one party in Congress — Republicans — and only the cable news outlets that promote the MAGA worldview — Fox, Newsmax, One America — have helped spread the “great replacement” lie and other big lies that divide us.

Yes, we must confront the lies, the hatred, the poisonous propaganda, but I find it ironic that even as you call on us to do so, you appear to be too timid to call out the actual perpetrators by name and affiliation. We’ll never successfully address this plague as long as those who command broad public attention continue to practice both-sides-ism, whether explicit or implicit.

ROY JIMENEZ

Sonoma

Vote against violence

EDITOR: When are we going to vote for lawmakers who are willing to put aside their biases and funding from gun and ammunition manufactures and vote for our children and grandchildren, nieces, nephews and foster children? How many more innocents must die? It was a massacre, folks. Make a promise to vote only for lawmakers who will stand up to those industries.

THERESA EATON

Cotati

Piling on Sakaki

EDITOR: I used to run a small corporate division. It didn’t carry the weight of being a vice president or corporate/school president. But if someone had come up to me, as Kevin Wenrick says he did to Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki, as she was stage right just ready to step out to introduce Yo-Yo Ma, I wouldn’t have given a “quick head’s up” much weight, assuming I’d even heard what he had said (“Ex-

director says he alerted Sakaki in ’16,” Sunday). If his information was supposed to be helpful (or important), why didn’t he stop by her office or make an appointment to see her? One wonders if he isn’t trying to rewrite history to his advantage. At a minimum, one questions his judgment and ability.

At this point, I’m annoyed, dismayed and disheartened by these never-ending regurgitated attacks on Sakaki. I agree with Connie Codding’s letter (“SSU ‘blame game,’ ” May 18) and wonder what The Press Democrat’s goal is (this article layering seems only destructive, not informative nor helpful).

Please don’t turn our paper into a tabloid. Please give Sakaki a chance to do right by the school. Let her fix Sonoma State’s pandemic-related enrollment and fiscal problems. At this point, I seriously doubt you’ll find someone with a greater desire or commitment to solve them.

JANET COLLINS

Cloverdale

The bishop vs. Pelosi

EDITOR: So Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone thinks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be denied Communion because of her pro-choice beliefs. Here’s my belief: The bishop should immediately demand the defrocking and imprisonment under law of all priests found guilty of child molestation and exploitation. Maybe then I could go back to being a practicing Catholic.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

