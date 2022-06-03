Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Council is part-time work

EDITOR: Yes, hardworking City Council members deserve compensation, but let’s be realistic (“How much to pay council members?” May 22). First of all, the population of Santa Rosa is 177,000 and doesn’t warrant full-time City Council positions. There are legislators in 13 states who work part-time and represent populations over a million people. Their compensation on average is $18,449 a year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If legislators are working part-time and fulfilling the job, why can’t Santa Rosa City Council members do the same? In the U.S., there are only 10 states that have full-time legislators, California being one. In the remaining 40 states, these are part-time positions. On population alone, the Santa Rosa council isn’t on par for a full-time job.

If the current council members can’t make it on the compensation package or have unmanageable family demands, then they shouldn’t run or remain in office. There are many issues and societal problems facing Santa Rosa, but compensation won’t solve these problems by attracting full-time career politicians. This is a part-time position and should be compensated accordingly.

GARY CAMPBELL

Santa Rosa

Recycling water

EDITOR: I’m happy to see new homes going up to replace those lost to fires. I’d be happier if I knew each of them had a graywater system. If Sonoma County were to make it mandatory that all new houses have a system to capture graywater, Sonoma could be an example not only to California but to all places prone to fires.

In the 1970s, we also experienced a horrible drought. A friend set up a system to save water by directing water from the washing machine into a tank, and that water was used on his roses. He said the water in the tank never got yucky because of the small amount of bleach in it. The roses loved the water and looked better than ever. I have been on tours to wineries where the floor was hosed down with massive amounts of water. I’m sure there is a way to recover all that clean water.

KASEY MILLER

Sonoma

Armed good guys failed

EDITOR: “What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys.” Heard that one before? Ted Cruz repeated it at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston. Well, a couple of days before, a detachment of Texas good guys waited an hour before confronting an 18-year-old bad guy with an assault rifle. Too late for 21 people. The actual best way to stop bad guys is prevention, not reaction. Nobody is proposing confiscation of hunting rifles, but it makes sense to keep military-style weapons out of civilian hands. Reinstate the assault rifle ban.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Fight like a mother

EDITOR: I am gutted by the tragic news of yet another school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. As the mom of a 4-year-old who lives across the street from an elementary school, I internalized the unthinkable events.

I am also bracing for the expected decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning or gutting Roe v. Wade, which will put women’s access to abortion even more in jeopardy. This Supreme Court decision is a bellwether of what could — without aggressive intervention — be the first of many threats to our privacy and civil liberties.

As an environmental lawyer and advocate, I’m hyper aware of our unusually warm temperatures, our state’s historic drought and the other climate change-driven impacts we face.

This is a moment to fight like our children’s lives and futures depend on it. Because they do. I am running to be your next Assembly member to fight for gun violence prevention, reproductive freedom for all and climate action on the time frame scientists urge is essential. It will take a movement of moms (and dads) to overcome the powerful special interests that put our children in danger.

Send me to Sacramento to fight like a mother, for my family and yours.

SARA AMINZADEH

Kentfield

A telling response

EDITOR: You’ve heard the story of the emperor with no clothes? Well, that is precisely on which sheriff candidate Eddie Engram has based his defense of violating certain campaign regulations (“Engram foe seeks county review,” May 26). Rather than simply say, “Sorry, I messed up,” he wants us to believe he’s not really wearing his uniform in every campaign sign and ad and that, technically, he didn’t break the rules because that’s not his agency badge or color scheme in the pictures. Better yet, his boss, the disgraced Sheriff Mark Essick, wants us all to believe he’s just wearing “a tan top and a green jacket.” Huh? Who are you going to believe: the emperor or your own eyes?

Somebody running for office on transparency and accountability should apply those qualities to everything they do in their campaign, or why should we believe them? This violation may not seem very important, but it is very telling. Fortunately, there are better candidates in the race.

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

