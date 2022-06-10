Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Mass shooting photos

EDITOR: It is my opinion that we do need to see more of the carnage in mass murders to humanize the sorrow (“Would seeing photos help end shootings,” Close to Home, June 2). But high-resolution photography is for science. I am ready to view the scene and “Frontline” type 3D models. Run the real images through an application that makes them look like sketches — the ones the Supreme Court shows on its website are a good example. In my science reading, nonhuman primates are now shown as sketches to respect their individuality. It is working in biology research. Maybe it will in criminology, too.

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

Glorifying violence

EDITOR: Is it any wonder why youngsters who grew up exposed to violent games and movies are committing mass shootings? Stronger gun control is needed, but until the industry that glorifies all the violence is outlawed nothing will change.

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Fox’s Jan. 6 blackout

EDITOR: It boggles my mind that some people’s only source of information is watching Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and the like on Fox News. Fox is the only major network that is not airing the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Why? Fox aired the Benghazi hearings. MSNBC and CNN also aired the Benghazi hearings in their entirety, and it was painful for some of us who watched, but watch we did.

Fox News makes its money by ensuring that its viewers stay uninformed and angry at the boogeyman of the day. You don’t have to agree with what’s being said by the Jan. 6 committee witnesses, but an informed opinion should be based on a real-world understanding of the facts.

The most popular Fox News celebs like Carlson and Ingraham serve up conspiracy theories to stoke outrage in their viewers. Fox viewers who cover their eyes and plug their ears to the Jan. 6 committee hearings are choosing ignorance over information. Funny how the ignorant also appear to be the loudest voices in the room.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Too many guns

EDITOR: I hear too often politicians saying how they “love the Second Amendment.” It’s too bad they (including “originalists” who say they interpret the Constitution exactly as the framers intended) ignore the part that says “a well regulated militia.” That’s what we had for a standing army when the Constitution — including the beloved Second Amendment — was ratified. Common-sense gun laws, like universal background checks and assault weapon bans, will not stop the carnage immediately, but over time will make it so gun tragedies are occasional instead of seemingly on a daily basis.

There are just too many guns out there. Today’s politicized Supreme Court allows the gun lobby to have such power over largely Republican lawmakers. These lawmakers only offer “more guns” as solutions. There were friendly guns in both Uvalde and Buffalo, and they didn’t prevent the killing. If everybody has a gun, not only outlaws will get into gunfights.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

A display of hate

EDITOR: I saw a hateful demonstration at Old Courthouse Square. It was the Pride celebration. Wow, all the color. I broke out in a big smile. Santa Rosa was opening once more to activity. It’s been a while. Fires and COVID, etc. I felt a bit of my own pride as my hometown was coming back to life.

Waiting for the light to change, I saw people carrying signs intended to counter the joy of the Pride moment. I was disgusted that hateful people used Jesus Christ’s name in such a way. I was disgusted that Christ was used as a figure of hate. I remember the street figures many years ago who carried signs reading, “Repent, the end is near” or “We are doomed.” So, I had to remind myself that maybe those hateful signs I saw are just a repeat of the days when lost souls walked on our everyday avenues.

Or not. It seems that hateful attitude I witnessed is catching a lot of media air play, also a lot of followers. Only when we call out the false use of Christ’s name and hatred can we stop this movement. That is using the freedom of our voices.

DOUG COURTEMARCHE

Santa Rosa

‘Positive’ gun ownership

EDITOR: Dave Stein’s June 3 letter characterizes the Uvalde, Texas, shooting as an instance when “armed good guys failed.” However, the police aren’t the good guys. Positive gun ownership is to protect civilian ownership and practice, not reliance on emergency response.

While they’re learning about percentages and basic math in school, perhaps children should start with how 96% of mass shootings take place in “gun-free” zones. Why? Because having gun-free zones in a gunned country only works on law-abiding citizens who would otherwise be able to protect children in the event of an attack.

Giving up more power to the government in the name of gun control definitionally means children are more reliant on people like the Uvalde school police to protect them. It did not work out well the last time.

WEST BELOW

Santa Rosa

