Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Invest in public transit

EDITOR: In Sonoma County, public transportation is not usually considered the best option for getting around. And yet for many it is a necessity to get to work, school, medical appointments and more. In our current system, people who don’t drive have to waste hours waiting for infrequent buses. This fact by itself is a good reason to improve the system.

Also, consider our county’s need to reduce carbon emissions. To do this effectively, we will need to shift most of our trips from cars to transit or walking and biking by 2030.

Electric cars are great, but switching all drivers to electric cars is not feasible in this time frame, and it doesn’t address the needs of people who can’t or don’t want to own a car.

A really good efficient countywide transit system will give people alternatives to driving a personal car and support people who already rely on public transit. Sonoma County needs to invest in safe, affordable, reliable, zero-carbon public transportation for all this year.

CHRISTINE HOEX

Santa Rosa

Guns and violence

EDITOR: I found myself shaking my head at the apples and oranges comparison made in Sandy Metzger’s June 7 letter (“A social issue?”). In researching the facts, I accessed Everytown Research for gun safety. I have found its methodology to be informative and careful. From 2009 through 2020, 947 people were shot and wounded in mass shooting events, and 1,363 were shot and killed. An average of 10 innocents have been shot per event. One out of four victims are children. In addition, there are 110 lives lost per day by gun violence.

Other nations have mental illness. They have social challenges. They have guns. The one difference between the world and America? The ease of obtaining guns, especially weapons of war and high-capacity magazines.

I am not advocating for removal of guns. That particular harm has been out of Pandora’s box for some time. I am, however, advocating for good, common-sense regulation (as the Second Amendment states). I am weary of innocents dying because of the lack of leadership in government and the blind, unreasonable support of some of my fellow citizens.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Violent entertainment

EDITOR: Everyone is focused on gun control, which is important and necessary. Guns are everywhere and, sadly, will continue to be accessible. What precipitates these behaviors? The lack of concern for human life is constantly displayed by the movie and game industries. There won’t be any significant changes until these are addressed.

MATT GLAVACH

Cloverdale

Roseland homeless camp

EDITOR: I am a longtime resident of Roseland and a member of the Roseland school board. It is with much dismay that I write today. Roseland Creek Community Park has been taken over by ever-growing homeless encampments.

This park is across the street from an elementary school and a middle school. It is an oak woodland that is used for educational purposes by students as well as a place to relax and commune with nature to mitigate the stress of urban living.

The park is now unusable. The squatters who have taken over are discarding needles, feces and copious amounts of garbage and using propane stoves for cooking. We’ve witnessed motorcyclists riding into the park.

With the extreme drought conditions we are experiencing, the community is holding their breath that a fire doesn’t break out from these reckless actions and burn down the neighborhood.

We ask that the city of Santa Rosa move these encampments to a large paved secure area with toilets and running water so they are not causing a health crisis, environmental pollution and fire safety issues while the long-term components of homelessness are being addressed.

MARY GOE

Santa Rosa

Misplaced priority

EDITOR: Regarding Saturday’s editorial (“Finishing the story of Jan. 6”), Rome is burning while you folks are more interested in defeating Donald Trump in 2024.

MALCOLM MANWELL

Santa Rosa

Suspend the gas tax

EDITOR: With inflation above 8% and every possibility of it going higher, one thing Gov. Gavin Newsom might do to help is simply stop charging the state gas tax. I realize he’s reluctant to do this for a number of reasons, the massive Caltrans budget, for example. Our poorest fellow Californians are being hurt worst by the inflation bind the whole world is in. Crude oil is selling for about $120 per barrel. Obviously, Newsom can’t do much about that, but the gas tax could be dropped. At least in the short term — perhaps until the end of 2022.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

