Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The Fight of our Lives

EDITOR: In his Monday (June 20) editorial, Mike Tuhtan believes “Republicans will win by large margins in November and we will never see the likes of our great republic again. But it was a great run while it lasted.” What a despicable display of fecklessness, cynicism and defeatism. Like far too many on the left, he has given up before the fight has even started.

The Republican party as a whole has proven it no longer stands for democracy or the rule of law, only fascism and authoritarianism. Every American who DOES believe in democracy and the rule of law (basically, every non-Trumper) needs to do everything reasonable in their power to ensure that as many Democrats as possible, at all levels of government, are elected or reelected. Even those Americans who disagree with Democrats on many issues; if we lose our democracy and the rule of law, nothing else matters.

If one can afford it, donations to blue candidates in swing states and districts are enormously helpful; if not, please join me in volunteering to make phone calls to these areas starting in September, when early voting begins in many states. These calls were crucial to Biden’s 2020 victory.

NATE WILLIAMS

Sonoma

No medal for Pence

EDITOR: Just about spit out my coffee reading Letters to the Editor (True Patriotism by Jon Yatabe) and how (former Vice President Mike) Pence deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom for resisting demands from a desperate Trump and a drunken and greedy Rudy Giuliani.

Seems to me that after four years of being an integral part of a corrupt and criminal administration Pence simply decided, after much legal consultation, that a coup attempt was a bit too much and so bailed on that.

Did he go to authorities or call a press conference? Did he expose what he knew? Nah, he chose to be silent and save his career instead of preventing the loss of lives due to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

He deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom about as much as Rush Limbaugh did. In other words, not in the least. Now, do they have a medal for criminals that decide a particular crime is just too risky for them?

Charles Shay

Cotati

Heroes at hearings

EDITOR: I am a lifelong Democrat, and I have rarely gotten teary-eyed listening to Republican politicians. It was different yesterday (June 21 session of Jan. 6 commission), listening to the Arizona House Speaker and Georgia Secretary of State testify how they resisted the illegal efforts of President Donald Trump to overturn the valid elections in those two states. Trump wheedled, cajoled and finally threatened them both as they repeatedly defended their oaths to support the Constitution of the United States.

But the most touching part of the testimony came when Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman, and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, were personally and publicly attacked by the President of the United States, when he called Freeman “a professional vote scammer and hustler,” just one of the many lies he told about the 2020 election. Both women testified that their lives had been changed not only by that attack, but others that followed. Moss said, “ I can’t go anywhere and feel safe” as the result of racists threats from Trump and his followers, “because of the lies (about her) just for doing my job.”

We should be thankful as a nation for these folks.

Greg Jacobs

Sebastopol

Feelings on hearings

EDITOR: Listening to Tuesday's House Jan. 6 Hearing left me with two feelings: admiration and disgust.

I feel immense admiration for those people who stood by their principles when leaned on by the President of the United States to shortcut the rules they knew to be established, fair and correct. They then had to withstand threats, insults and public shaming from people who bought into the president's propaganda.

It was so refreshing to see these people, most of them Republicans, understand that in this country we depend on the Constitution to guide us, not a demigod. To hear the evidence now that Trump and his enablers had been fully informed by numerous legal experts that there was no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud and then to go ahead and create a story to get around that fact infuriates me.

As Joseph Welch said to Joseph McCarthy during McCarthy's infamous 1954 Senate hearings in which many citizens were slandered with unfounded accusations of “disloyalty,” Welch said, "until this moment, senator, I think I never gauged your cruelty or recklessness. ... Have you no sense of decency, sir?"

Currently, the answer is pretty clear.

Michael Krikorian

Windsor

