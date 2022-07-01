Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Refilling library shelves

EDITOR: It seems as if every book with an LGBTQ+ theme has been checked out from the Pride Month display at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library (“Anti-LGBTQ+ campaign reaches regional library,” June 24). I would think that the ideal reaction from the library would be putting a sign on the empty display stating that the books are so popular that additional copies are being ordered. There could also be a request for donations to add to the library’s LGBTQ+ collection due to popularity. This should please everyone except those attempting to censor what people have available to read.

THOMAS W. JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

SSU faculty fears

EDITOR: I am a staunch Democrat. However, when I read Sonoma State University faculty association president Napoleon Reyes’ quote that “our fear is they might overreact and swing back and appoint, you know, a white male again,” I understand why some support Donald Trump (“SSU begins president search,” June 21).

MARY HESSE JENKINS

Santa Rosa

The bishop’s view

EDITOR: Catholic Bishop Robert Vasa is thrilled about the Supreme Court’s decision reversing a woman’s right to choose to give birth (“Santa Rosa bishop calls ruling a win for unborn,” June 25). He and many of the hierarchs and members of my church believe themselves to be pro-life. But his statement makes clear he’s interested only in the unborn.

Vasa made no mention of those young women who have suffered the trauma of rape, incest and other forms of sexual violence and abuse. No mention of women who have made the incredibly sad decision to terminate a pregnancy because fetal abnormalities would mean a quick and painful death after birth.

I will believe my Catholic Church is truly pro-life when it recognizes the sanctity of women and raises them to positions of true equality and authority. When the church sells some of its vast wealth to take care of children born to poor parents who would otherwise be doomed to a life of poverty. When the church stops vilifying members of the LGBTQ+ community and instead joyously welcomes them. When the church works to eliminate the twin scourges of systemic racism and white privilege, I may begin to believe it is truly pro-life.

DAVID CARLSON

Santa Rosa

Upholding laws

EDITOR: I am so impressed with the composition and presentation of the House select committee hearings. The criticisms about the Justice Department not acting quickly enough are unwarranted. Can you imagine trying to sort out who and how to prosecute from the multitudes of criminal acts committed, not just by the previous president but the throngs of enablers whose tentacles have reached deep into our country? This was a massive illegal exercise, and thank goodness it was not entirely successful.

For decades, Republicans have been gnawing holes in our democracy. In our history we have had strong leaders who guided us through social changes, corporate abuses and threats from other countries, so we know how to walk this path.

Learning that trusted elected officials and their supporters planned to attack our government, kidnap and murder members of Congress is unnerving. Those who voted Republican in the past must reevaluate their affiliation and join those who want to change this trend. What Richard Nixon did was child’s play compared to this. We must stand up to it. Violence is never acceptable to implement change. We are a country of laws, and they will prevail.

GAIL ANDERSEN

Cazadero

GOP’s assault on rights

EDITOR: As the Republican majority on the Supreme Court and other right-wing forces continue their assault on women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, minority and immigrant rights, voting rights and public education, it is critically important that the state of California remains at the forefront of protecting democratic rights and institutions. California’s leadership role is possible because Democrats hold a supermajority in Sacramento. If the Republican Party’s message remains one of intolerance, irrationality and division, its presence in state politics must be minimized. Let’s work to keep the GOP irrelevant in California.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

Taliban justice

EDITOR: Let no one who celebrates the Supreme Court’s decision to deny women the right to control their own reproductive system be allowed to criticize the Taliban’s treatment of women’s rights in Afghanistan and anywhere they are in control. There is a difference, though. With the Taliban it’s religious fundamentalism. Here it’s just politics as usual. In Afghanistan there may be no solution. We have a choice. Vote like your rights depend on it.

IRA LOWENTHAL

Santa Rosa

