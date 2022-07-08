Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Time for Trump to pay

EDITOR: After hearing Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, under oath, about Donald Trump’s temper tantrum resulting in breakage of valuable White House china, I think he should be billed for the cost of replacing these items. He should also pay for the repair and cleaning of the Capitol following the insurrection by his followers on Jan. 6, 2021. Not only this, he has broken the democracy, and the only way to pay for that is prison time. If you break it, pay for it. It’s the proper thing to do.

MINERVA HADDAD

Santa Rosa

Misreading Hamilton

EDITOR: Having recently read Federalist 22, and others, I must take exception to columnist Max Boot’s suggestion that we are today experiencing “Hamilton’s nightmare” (“Court rulings represent tyranny of the minority,” June 27). Far from it. Federalist 22 is specifically about defects in the Articles of Confederation, not in the new Constitution, our U.S. Constitution, in favor of which Alexander Hamilton and James Madison argued, quite brilliantly I must say. Elsewhere Hamilton and Madison argue with equal vigor that smaller states would not submit to be dominated by larger states.

Boot and others are of course free to argue in favor of a unitary national government as they wish, but I expect it has no more chance of acceptance today than it did in 1787, which is to say none at all.

The Federalist Papers are a remarkable study in the art of complex compromise; many today would benefit from reading them in full. We have a federal government for a reason; it is not a nightmarish accident of history. I would suggest people learn more about it and learn to live within it.

RICHARD MINNER

Santa Rosa

Mandatory service

EDITOR: One way to stop many of the mass shootings is to institute two to four years of mandatory military service, starting at 18 years of age, for all males. Upon completing their service, they would have the GI Bill for education and GI loans for housing. The most serious students at college that I met were on the GI Bill. I believe that Israel has a similar program that also includes women.

WILLIAM WARD

Santa Rosa

Helping neighbors

EDITOR: I share Matt Stone’s frustration with the ideological turn of the Supreme Court, and I agree that the erosion of separation between church and state is regrettable (“Making enemies,” Letters, June 28). I’m the minister of a church that engages with the most marginalized people in our community in work that would be seriously curtailed if our tax-exempt status were revoked.

We offer showers and food to anyone who comes to our door three days a week. Since Jan. 1, we have provided 695 showers and given out 870 lunches. This is in addition to a hot meal provided by Healdsburg Shared Ministries every Sunday afternoon in our parish hall. Most faith-based organizations offer outreach programs that a lot of people depend upon.

Like most Americans, I have political opinions and I vote in every election. However, because I am the leader of a congregation, I don’t put political signs in my yard or bumper stickers on my car, because I don’t wish to endorse specific candidates or parties. While standing up for justice is inherently political, the priority of most churches is loving our neighbors, not getting involved in politics.

REV. SALLY HANES HUBBELL

Rector, St. Paul’s Church, Healdsburg

Church and state

EDITOR: The Constitution protects, among other rights, freedom of religion. Actually, what it says is the government will not establish a national religion. From this came the principle of separation of church and state. Many politicians and justices follow this principle.

Two examples are President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both are Catholic. The Catholic Church is against abortion, yet both support women’s reproductive rights, including abortion. Pelosi has been basically excommunicated because of her position on abortion.

Many who oppose abortion do so because of their religious beliefs. They have a protected right to do so. However, when it comes to Roe v. Wade and the Constitution, separation of church and state should be practiced.

That’s what happened 50 years ago when Roe v. Wade was written. That’s not what happened in the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe. We need more politicians and judges who separate church and state in their interpretation of the Constitution.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

