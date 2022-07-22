Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Assessing blame

EDITOR: It is quite obvious that a climate crisis is upon us and it will only get worse unless the government leads in taking major steps to reduce the impact of emissions from fossil fuels. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress support a major bill to provide significant funding toward that goal. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, deserves much criticism for single-handedly delaying or killing that effort by withholding to his vote in an evenly divided Senate.

However, the major blame for this pending disaster lies with the 50 Republican senators who apparently are willing to tolerate major harm to all our futures by denying any support toward that major bill or, indeed, any bill that will slow our growing climate disaster.

Blame does not lie with Biden nor with the vast majority of Democratic congressmen and women — it lies with Republicans. The parties are different. Make your votes count for progress.

BILL MONTGOMERY

Santa Rosa

Ill-founded decision

EDITOR: Recently, the Sonoma County Regional Parks Department made the ill-founded decision to close part of the Joe Rodota Trail due to an encampment.

People should be able to seek and keep shelter in a large variety of places if there is no alternative place for them to go. Homelessness happens for a wide variety of reasons, both societal and individual. However, allowing an encampment on one of the most important pedestrian and bike paths in our county is an egregious decision that puts the needs of a small few ahead of the many.

I understand that many readers of The Press Democrat do not bike or use the Joe Rodota Trail, so let’s put this decision another way. If an encampment that started on the side of Fourth Street were to grow into the street, would our city shut down the street rather than move them?

Our government seems to have taken the court ruling in Martin v. Boise to mean people can camp anywhere without review. They are mistaken. Bad decisions such as these turn the public against a group that deserves empathy and help. Common sense needs to be used by decision-makers for the good of all.

ETHAN COSGROVE

Santa Rosa

Inclusive churches

EDITOR: I am writing as the pastor of Thanksgiving Lutheran and Knox Presbyterian churches in Santa Rosa. I am always disturbed to hear of churches that do not welcome LGBTQ+ persons, even exhibiting hurtful, judgmental behavior. My heart goes out to Wylder Reinman and all they have endured from people (even their own parents) who profess to be bearing the message of Jesus (“Finding peace outside church,” July 9).

To me, turning people away, not affirming them as the people God made them to be, is not the way of Jesus. LGBTQ+ people are welcomed in all aspects of our ministry. Our active members include quite a few LGBTQ+ people, including transgender. We also hold healing services for everyone, but with a special welcome to those who have been spiritually hurt or wounded by any church.

I am saddened that many people lump Christians together, assuming Christians are not welcoming or affirming of the great diversity in our community and our world, which is expressed in so many beautiful ways. Our welcoming statement stresses that “All of God’s children are celebrated here!” I can attest (thankfully) that the leaders described in the article do not represent all Christians, all denominations or all clergy.

THE REV. JANET E. BLAIR

Santa Rosa

An opportunity to choose

EDITOR: How can you not wonder what the founders would have thought about John Mason’s formula for saving democracy (“Controlling the court,” Letters, July 13)? He calls upon Joe Biden to expand the Supreme Court to get “four more liberal justices onto the court to neuter the conservative extremists, and he must do it immediately. Why? Because Democrats might lose control of the Senate in the midterms.” In about four months, thanks to the founders, we the people will have the opportunity vote for who we want as representatives. Sounds democratic to me.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

Focus first on Earth

EDITOR: Much of the country is celebrating the release of images captured by the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. I don’t understand why these images of globs of light from deep space are worth the price. We already have overwhelming evidence of the Big Bang theory from the discovery of cosmic microwave background. People on the lower rungs of our economic ladder will be disproportionately affected by this additional hole in our country’s $28 trillion debt. Maybe we should focus more on human needs here on Earth before we spend more billions trying to find out why there is something rather than nothing.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.