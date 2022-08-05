Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Offended by cheating?

EDITOR: Are you a sports fan? If so, how do you feel about cheating? Does it anger you to learn that an athlete won by taking performance-enhancing drugs, or teams learn to steal catchers’ hand signals or plant microphones in the opposing team’s locker room?

If so, then how do you feel when one side tries to cheat in an election? Examples are rampant with gerrymandering of voter districts, suppression of voting rights and attempts to place blatantly partisan officials in charge of tabulating ballots. What about all the false, unsupported accusations of fraud by losers (sometimes even before they lose)?

If we are to preserve democracy, we must go to whatever lengths necessary to exercise our right to vote and to vote against those who would resort to these tactics.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Egg on their face

EDITOR: Great headline — “Chick-fil-A store offers a poultry wage” — on the July 30 article concerning a fast-food restaurant wanting to pay workers with chicken. Apparently, they ran “afowl” of the law, ruffled some feathers and ended up with egg on their face. All this free publicity is nothing to crow about.

PETER TRACY

Santa Rosa

Thanking Newsom

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger of the Santa Rosa Republican Women Federated found time to make another laundry list of complaints — this time about Gov. Gavin Newsom instead of President Joe Biden (“Newsom’s failures,” July 29).

She starts with the $22 billion lost to pandemic unemployment scammers. Does she know lesser-populated Washington lost $650 million, Ohio hundreds of millions, and so on for every state? Not the “only in California” accusation she implies. Much of the fraud came from crime gangs in China, Nigeria and Russia. If only the then-president had helped instead of pooh-poohing COVID and suggesting folks drink bleach, it may have been different.

I could go on with each of her it’s Newsom’s fault gripes, but space is restricted. Instead I’d like to thank Newsom for keeping California in the top of inoculated states (13th), for getting relief to blue collar workers despite the obstacles, for the charter school bill requiring those teachers to have a California teaching license, banning the insecticide chlorpyrifos, halting the death penalty, renewing free school lunches, increasing the earned income tax credit for low-income residents and not supporting a coup attempt at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Which is a lot more than I can say about others.

CHARLES SHAY

Cotati

Endangering forests

EDITOR: The so-called Save Our Sequoias Act would undermine environmental laws to allow commercial logging of mature and old-growth trees and post-fire clear-cuts in giant sequoia groves in national forests and parks, including in Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon. More than 80 environmental groups oppose the bill, which is co-sponsored by Enviva, a large exporter of wood pellets from American forests to Europe and Asia.

More than 200 climate scientists and ecologists have warned that commercial logging under the guise of thinning does not stop climate-driven wildfires, often makes them burn more intensely toward homes and worsens climate change. The public needs to understand how the fear of fire is being used to weaken environmental protections.

Scientific studies have shown that logging creates more greenhouse gas emissions than wildfires; snag forests, contrary to popular misconceptions, store carbon for decades, do not increase fire intensity and provide essential wildlife habitat; the recent mortality of mature giant sequoias from fire has been overstated; natural post-fire sequoia regeneration and reproduction is abundant; the bioenergy industry is not clean, carbon neutral or sustainable; and resources must focus on protecting homes and communities, not endangering firefighters’ lives by trying to suppress wildland fires.

JENNY BLAKER

Cotati

Inexplicable shooting

EDITOR: It was surprising when a woman shooting a gun in an airport was stopped in her tracks but not killed (“Police shoot woman firing gun in in airport,” July 26). The recent death of a man armed with a large rock, a hammer and a garden tool is inexplicable (“Man shot by deputy identified,” Tuesday). He could have been shot in the arms, shoulders or legs. Try to picture someone holding those three items — including a rock “the size of a cantaloupe” — and being able to harm someone 10 feet away. The attempt to disarm him with a stun gun was unsuccessful, but time was on the side of law enforcement. Nope. Shoot to kill.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.