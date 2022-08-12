Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Confronting China

EDITOR: What is China up to? For decades, China has engaged economically with Western nations, but now they seem to think the future lies in thier ability to roll over opposition. Does Xi Jinping think he’s going to rule the world by force? I wonder what Vladimir Putin thinks about that.

All Xi had to do was live up to China’s obligations on Hong Kong, and maybe he could convince Taiwan to join with his country peaceably. But he seems to think force is preferable. He seems determined to become the new emperor. Does he really think the rest of the world will keep on trading with China? If he invades Taiwan, all trade must come to a halt. If trade comes to a halt, the Chinese economy will falter, and Xi might end up at the end of a rope.

We should let China know that this is what’s at risk here. Contrary to his belief, we are not brainless consumers/sheep. We can take measures in our best interest when we have to.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

A look at housing

EDITOR: One of the best things about a local newspaper is coverage of local issues that cannot be found in national media. I particularly enjoy investigative journalism pieces, the kind that can win awards in national judging because they explore a subject of local interest that no one else has covered.

May I suggest such a topic? In driving around Santa Rosa, I observe many high-density housing developments. From random observation, most appear to be in the South or West quadrants of the city. I have heard that most city officials come from the Northeast quadrant.

I think it would be interesting to see a map dividing the city into quadrants roughly separated by Highways 101 and 12. Then within each quadrant identify how many high-density housing units have been approved in the past few years. Then list for each quadrant the city official with some say in where developments are approved.

One suspects these folks are making sure, as they work to meet city, county and state housing goals, that their own neighborhoods are exempt from anything that might increase traffic or impact home values. But I don’t have the resources or skillset to do the legwork. Hence the suggestion for an investigative report by your paper.

RON FENTON

Santa Rosa

No more horse racing

EDITOR: It is time to eliminate horse racing in Sonoma County. The “sport” is declining because of alternate gambling venues, e.g. casino and off-track betting. Horse racing is cruel for the animals and has resulted in many horses’ deaths recently. All the fairgrounds land that is now devoted to horse barns (multiple acres) should be repurposed for use by homeless people and ultimately devoted to low-income and affordable housing.

MICHAEL NELLIGAN

Santa Rosa

Paying for lies

EDITOR: Alex Jones is finally going to pay for the damage his lies have caused. Lies are especially dangerous when spouted by people with power and influence such as talk show hosts and U.S. presidents. Let’s hope that Donald Trump, too, will have to pay for his lies that have lead to the harm and deaths of untold numbers of Americans.

Trump lied about COVID being just another flu, made fun of masks and testing and encouraged big group gatherings during COVID. By using racist language with COVID, by labeling immigrants as “rapists and murderers,” and by demonizing Black Lives Matter protesters, he put targets on the backs of minorities who were harassed or killed by his believers.

Trump’s biggest lie, that he won an election he lost, led to the deaths of several brave defenders of the U.S. Capitol, Constitution and Congress. Honest election workers and government officials received death threats. Let’s hope that these dangerous white supremacist liars are locked up for good. Let’s hope they have to pay dearly for the harm they cause and profits they make off their lies.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

Fire information

EDITOR: Getting burned up is my top concern. Current fire information is not current enough. PG&E, Cal Fire, cryptically named wildfire cams — existing information is too geographically broad. During two recent fires in Lake County, smoke blew for miles, but I could find nothing online about what was happening until hours later.

I need minute by minute intelligence to get, for instance, off Glass Mountain or across Tubbs Lane or up Highway 128 to Boonville to get away from fast moving flames. Nothing provided so far is sufficient. I listen to Cal Fire’s radio, watch flightradar24, look out the window, count firetrucks and see which way they went. We need real time information in one place, not a competitive scattering of website memberships and hour old news.

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

