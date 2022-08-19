Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Rethinking racing

EDITOR: Years ago, I was a regular at Golden Gate Fields, having fallen in with a claque who somehow never seemed to have jobs when the races were in session. I think, sad to say, we thought more about winning a $2 bet than the well-being of the horses.

I’m still a horse lover, not so much a racing fan. Having just read Geraldine Brooks novel “Horse,” I was struck by this passage as spoken by a one of the characters, a vet who once tended racehorses:

“We race horses before they should be ridden, before they’re finished growing … We race them at two and train them hard before then. We pump them full of bute to get them on the track when they’re hurt and should be resting … So many trainers asked me to fix the horse up for one more race. (Sometimes if) the horse managed to run well through the pain I’d masked with steroids and analgesics it’d be just one more after that. Finally, that same horse, that beautiful, brave animal that had given its best would either break down and be destroyed or stop winning and basically be thrown away.”

Maybe it’s time to rethink racing and think more about the horse than a race run and won.

MICHAEL O'LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Scapegoating teachers

EDITOR: America’s teacher shortage has reached a crisis point, but it has been a long time coming. While the pandemic played an obvious role, there are other factors that have contributed to this emergency, especially politics.

Politicians from both sides have hammered teachers for years. George W. Bush’s No Child Left Behind law portrayed teachers as lazy mediocrities who placed their own interests above those of their students. Also, they wanted standardized tests to be the basis for teacher evaluation, even though there were no incentives for students to do well on those tests.

Barack Obama’s Race to the Top was no better. The term “failing schools” became a part of our lexicon. Teachers were excoriated for not being able to solve persistent societal failures. Charter schools were portrayed as the solution to failing schools – even though they typically don’t outperform public schools – and parents who abrogated fundamental responsibilities, such as making sure their kids went to school, somehow escaped scrutiny in the blame game.

The relentless scapegoating of teachers has created an entirely predictable situation that likely will get worse and will have long-lasting consequences. Recent college graduates are rejecting education as a viable or desirable option. Can we blame them?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Provoking China

EDITOR: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senators visit Taiwan with no purpose other than provoke China (“Delegation arrives in Taiwan,” Aug. 15). It is not enough that our politicians push us toward civil war, not enough that they wage war with Russia through Ukraine. Now they push China to invade Taiwan, leading us into World War III.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Applying justice equally

EDITOR: June Keefer wrote that the FBI staged “a dramatic raid on the home of Donald Trump in the wee hours of the morning” (“A chilling raid,” Letters, Aug. 14). Dramatic it was, but according to the Washington Post, agents arrived at 9 a.m. She also spoke of the Democratic Party as “the opposition party.” They are hardly that, as they control the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. She calls for “transparency in government,” which, as it relates to this entirely legal service of a search warrant, was certainly provided by Attorney General Merrick Garland in his statement of Aug. 11.

In the search for common ground, however, I fully support her final sentence: “If we are to be a nation respectful of the rule of law and faithful to our founding principles, we must apply justice equally.” I wish Garland the best of luck in his efforts to do just that.

PHIL GROSSE

Petaluma

Upgrading the IRS

EDITOR: I'm selfishly thrilled the Internal Revenue Service is getting more funding. As the executor of a friend’s estate, I’ve spent two years paying the bills, closing accounts and trying to pay back taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS. My friend was sick for several years and hadn’t fully paid her taxes for a long time.

Soon after her death I visited the local IRS office and spoke with an analyst whose desk was piled high with paper files. Her computer was a relic running COBOL – a language designed in 1959. She spent more than an hour patiently tracing records year by year and gave me a rough unofficial estimate of what might be owed on a Post-it note. To date, I’ve paid off several years of back taxes but remain frustrated because the IRS can’t tell me an amount to settle the entire account. The worst part is that until the full amount is paid, I can’t release the remainder of the trust to the family.

Our politicians have starved the IRS for years and made it dysfunctional. We need a 21st-century IRS that’s efficient, uses up-to-date tools and works for all of us.

DAVID CARLSON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.