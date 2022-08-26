Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s justifications

EDITOR: Donald Trump and his followers have claimed that the FBI planted the classified documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump also insists that he previously declassified all the documents the FBI found there. Additionally, people close to Trump have said he kept the documents to prevent them from being turned over to Democrats. So, basically, Trump says he was framed by the FBI for having documents he never had in his possession, but he also says that documents were purposely declassified so he could keep them. Well, which is it?

By the way, June Keefer expresses concern that if a former president is “fair game” for the FBI then what about the rest of us (“A chilling raid,” Letters, Aug. 14). I’ve never had a problem with the FBI showing up at my door, have you? Pro tip: Don’t follow the example of a disgraced former president. Instead, refrain from spiriting away top-secret documents to your residence or otherwise breaking the law. You’ll be just fine.

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

Russian River access

EDITOR: I loved seeing the Aug. 15 article about Guerneville’s new boat ramp ("Guerneville public boat ramp expands Russian River access”). What I am left wondering is why river access is denied at public parking lots further upriver, at Healdsburg’s Veterans Memorial Beach and Wohler Bridge.

It’s a lovely kayak trip between these points, especially in nondrought years, proven by people paying a private company more than $80 to experience it. That company holds a key to the put-in location in Healdsburg. As for Wohler, I can apparently purchase a $15 key and a $45 recreational permit. but only for October-May 15.

We have our own kayaks and value our county parks and Russian River, especially in summer months. Why have such complicated access or no access for recreation at public areas connected to the river?

JENNIFER ESPINOZA

Santa Rosa

Safeguarding community

EDITOR: I would like to compliment the work of all emergency response agencies in and around Santa Rosa. I have observed a number of accidents, manhunts, fire responses and other activity from my perch next to Petaluma Hill Road. I have been amazed at the speed of response, the number of agencies responding and the overall professionalism of each operation.

There have been numerous crashes along this section of road, including several in a field directly in front of my house, as well as grass and brush fires at various times. Once when a car became airborne and landed in an oak tree next to the driveway, police, fire and the sheriff’s helicopter were on the scene within minutes. Absolutely amazing.

We are fortunate to have this level of fire, police and paramedic service. After watching less-stellar examples from around the country on the news almost nightly, I want to say: Thank you for the fantastic job you do protecting and caring for your community.

RON FENTON

Santa Rosa

Taming inflation?

EDITOR: Food costs have been rising, right? And we all know that a cause of such inflation in food prices is scarce supply versus greater demand. So, if we wish to fight food price inflation, we can increase supply, lower demand, or both.

One way to lower demand for food would be to ban new grocery stores. There will be fewer places to purchase food, and in response people will stop demanding so much food. Instead, people will start making healthier choices and grow their own food, organically, in their backyards. We can lower inflation by reducing demand for purchased food.

This will work the way banning new gas stations will reduce demand for fossil fuels (“Cities consider gas station bans,” Aug. 22). We will lower the demand for fossil fuels if we ban new gas stations. When there are fewer places to buy fossil fuels, demand will drop. People will make healthier choices and start using bikes to commute from, say, Sebastopol to Santa Rosa or even to San Francisco. We will all use less gas. Right?

DAVID W. BROWN

Occidental

RV camp questions

EDITOR: The Sebastopol City Council successfully cleaned up the mess on Morris Street by moving the homeless campers a mile up the highway. It’s great for the Barlow shopping center — not so good for my neighborhood.

You would think that people given the chance to live safely as they get back on their feet would want to practice good neighbor policies, but this is not the case. For example, one camp resident, a wannabe drummer, bangs away daily on his drum kit outdoors. What he lacks in talent he more than makes up for in volume and enthusiasm. I have spoken to the on-site manager and the police, but the pounding continues. What other neighborhood would put up with this noise? Certainly not one in which a City Council member lives.

Is this expensive homeless RV camp experiment working? What percentage of the tenants have found permanent housing or jobs? Does anyone believe that this is a temporary, one-year camp? How long do we keep this up?

BRETT PALM

Sebastopol

